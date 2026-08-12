SOEs public listing plan faces undervaluation, crowding risks

A screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) shows stock quotes on Jan. 2, 2025, in Jakarta . (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A) (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

There have been no new initial public offerings (IPOs) by state-owned firms on the Indonesia Stock Exchange over the past three years.

S tate asset fund Danantara is lining up some of the country’s biggest state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under its umbrella for listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), betting that the move could sharpen corporate governance and deepen the market.

Analysts welcomed the plan, particularly for well-performing SOEs, saying initial public offerings (IPOs) could improve transparency and inject more liquidity into the bourse. But with the stock market already under pressure, they cautioned that poorly timed or inadequately prepared listings could struggle to attract investors or crowd out other companies seeking fresh capital.

Danantara chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir told reporters on Monday that the agency would focus on the IPO process over the next 6-12 months, which would be carried out by Danantara Asset Management (DAM), a subsidiary that is responsible for managing and operating SOE assets.

From The Weekender The real cost of being a recreational athlete Read on The Weekender

“The effort is also intended to add liquidity to the capital market,” he said.

Previously, Danantara chief operating officer Dony Oskaria said several SOEs were considered ready to go public, including state-owned pawnshop PT Pegadaian, state fertilizer producer PT Pupuk Indonesia, state port company PT Pelabuhan Indonesia and state airport operator PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia.

“Many of our SOEs are good for IPOs based on their market capitalization,” said Dony on Thursday, as quoted by news agency Antara.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

According to him, the IPO plan is part of Danantara’s five-year road map to consolidate and enhance Indonesia’s SOE performance.