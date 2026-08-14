RI, India to share AI, digital platforms for official statistics

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesia and India have agreed to exchange artificial intelligence applications and digital statistical platforms to expedite the modernization of their national data systems.
The commitment was sealed in a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed on the sidelines of the Meeting of Heads of BRICS National Statistical Offices in Lucknow, India, on Aug. 4.
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) chief statistician Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti and India’s Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry (MoSPI) Secretary Saurabh Garg signed the document, establishing a framework for cooperation in statistical modernization, human resource development and methodological exchange.
The partnership will focus on AI application, statistical dissemination and business process modernization.
BPS will share expertise from its integrated digital platform, FASIH, used for data collection and quality assurance, while MoSPI will offer insights from its e-SIGMA platform, which supports survey operations and statistical management.
The exchange is intended to strengthen the digital capabilities of both agencies amid rising demand for real-time, reliable official statistics.
The agreement also covers joint training programs and technical cooperation aimed at enhancing the capacity of both institutions to produce high-quality, timely and policy-relevant data. While the LoI does not involve direct financial commitments, it establishes a working mechanism for technical exchanges and knowledge-sharing initiatives expected to commence within the coming year.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.