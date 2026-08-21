Indonesia, EU target October CEPA signing

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks at a press conference after meeting with European Union ambassadors at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2026. (JP/Maudey Khalisha)

Under the CEPA, around 90 percent of tariff lines for Indonesian goods entering the EU market will gradually be eliminated to zero.

I ndonesia is aiming for the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union (IEU-CEPA) in October, with visits by senior EU officials expected around late October or early November.

The agreement will only take effect after being signed and ratified by both sides, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said, adding that Indonesia is finalizing the English version of the IEU-CEPA while Trade Minister Budi Santoso has been consulting with the House of Representatives on the ratification mechanism.

“This is important because Indonesia’s GSP [Generalized Scheme of Preferences, a special tariff facility for Indonesian products exported to EU countries] will expire at the end of this year,” Airlangga said at his office on Friday.

“If the IEU-CEPA is ratified soon, the gap between the [end of the] facility and the [start of the] IEU-CEPA could be bridged.”

Under the CEPA, around 90 percent of tariff lines for Indonesian goods entering the EU market will gradually be eliminated to zero.

Airlangga said the government also expected the agreement to unlock greater European investment in Indonesia, particularly as European countries have stepped up business delegations and government visits.

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The government is seeking European investment in strategic sectors including electricity and hydropower, batteries, renewable energy, digital industries, advanced manufacturing, critical mineral processing, water management and sustainable infrastructure.