Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables

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In July, Pos Indonesia also missed a payment of Rp 24.12 billion on the sixth periodic return of its Sustainable Ijarah Sukuk I Phase I 2024.
tate-owned postal company PT Pos Indonesia is facing mounting financial pressure, with lawmakers warning that the company must secure Rp 158 billion (US$8.9 million) in outstanding payments to ensure the timely payment of salaries for its 31,000 active employees.
House of Representatives Commission VI chairwoman Anggia Ermarini said on Wednesday that securing employees' salaries, which are due to be paid no later than Sept. 1, was the immediate priority as the company also carries obligations toward around 28,000 retirees.
"As soon as possible this week, Pak Dasco [House Deputy Speaker] called the Finance Ministry directly, because the request letter was actually already dated Aug. 12. We at Commission VI have also been monitoring it," Anggia told reporters after a meeting between House leaders and representatives of Pos Indonesia employees, who complained about late salary disbursements.
According to Anggia, the Rp 158 billion in receivables owed to Pos Indonesia by the Social Affairs Ministry, based on an audit, were expected to be used to pay employee salaries.
“It should be done as soon as possible, because this concerns people's livelihoods, their salaries and their families. This is a receivable, a debt. It is not a bailout,” she said.
Read also: Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
Beyond the immediate salary issue, Commission VI is pushing Pos Indonesia's management, employees and state asset fund Danantara to undertake a broader restructuring of the company's finances and business operations.
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