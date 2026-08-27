The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Millions suffer respiratory illnesses as haze spreads nationwide
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables

In July, Pos Indonesia also missed a payment of Rp 24.12 billion on the sixth periodic return of its Sustainable Ijarah Sukuk I Phase I 2024.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018. Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018. (Antara/Septianda Perdana)

S

tate-owned postal company PT Pos Indonesia is facing mounting financial pressure, with lawmakers warning that the company must secure Rp 158 billion (US$8.9 million) in outstanding payments to ensure the timely payment of salaries for its 31,000 active employees.

House of Representatives Commission VI chairwoman Anggia Ermarini said on Wednesday that securing employees' salaries, which are due to be paid no later than Sept. 1, was the immediate priority as the company also carries obligations toward around 28,000 retirees.

"As soon as possible this week, Pak Dasco [House Deputy Speaker] called the Finance Ministry directly, because the request letter was actually already dated Aug. 12. We at Commission VI have also been monitoring it," Anggia told reporters after a meeting between House leaders and representatives of Pos Indonesia employees, who complained about late salary disbursements.

According to Anggia, the Rp 158 billion in receivables owed to Pos Indonesia by the Social Affairs Ministry, based on an audit, were expected to be used to pay employee salaries.

“It should be done as soon as possible, because this concerns people's livelihoods, their salaries and their families. This is a receivable, a debt. It is not a bailout,” she said. 

Read also: Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Beyond the immediate salary issue, Commission VI is pushing Pos Indonesia's management, employees and state asset fund Danantara to undertake a broader restructuring of the company's finances and business operations.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

The speech that redrew the lines

House pushes for additional funds to pay PPPK salaries in 39 regions

The price of centralization: Inside the regional budget crisis

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

The price you pay for living in Jakarta

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address

Calls for reform grow ahead of Prabowo’s state address
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in Business

 View more
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018.
Companies

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
A swath of peatland in Kota Bumi village, Tanjung Lubuk district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra is engulfed in fire on Aug. 6, 2026. A total of 202,010 hectares of forest and land have been burned nationwide since January, according to data from the Forestry Ministry.
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
A sign is pictured in front of Nvidia headquarters on Aug. 27, 2025 in Santa Clara, California, US.
Companies

Nvidia forecasts 70% sales growth next year, signals AI spending boom has years left

Highlight
Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) rally outside the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2026). The AMPB is set to hold a rally outside the complex on Thursday (Aug. 27) to call for stronger efforts to combat corruption and the passage of the asset forfeiture bill.
Politics

Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Pekerja menyusun tandan buah segar (TBS) kelapa sawit di atas truk di Topoyo, Kabupaten Mamuju Tengah, Sulawesi Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Gabungan Pengusaha Kelapa Sawit Indonesia (Gapki) mencata produksi minyak sawit mentah (CPO) hingga Agustus 2025 mencapai 35,65 juta ton atau naik 13 persen dibandingkan periode yang sama tahun lalu sebesar 34,522 juta ton. ANTARA FOTO/Akbar Tado/nz. Workers arrange fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm on a truck in Topoyo, Central Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) recorded crude palm oil (CPO) production by August 2025 reaching 35.65 million tons, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year of 34.522 million tons.
Editorial

Clarity on DSI urgent
Interim Governor of Indonesia's Central Bank Destry Damayanti, arrives at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2026.
Regulations

Destry promises 'same soul' at BI should she get the job

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables
People

Japan's 'polka dot queen' artist Yayoi Kusama dies aged 97
Economy

SKK Migas issues early warning as forest fires near oil and gas facilities
Academia

The US fiscal hole has an AI problem at its core
Archipelago

Bali plays down Zika concerns after US issues travel health warning
Academia

Trump’s pivot, Seoul’s long game
Market Pulse

The ludicrous economics of Pokémon cards in Indonesia
Companies

Nvidia forecasts 70% sales growth next year, signals AI spending boom has years left
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pos Indonesia delays salaries due to Rp 158b in unpaid govt receivables

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.