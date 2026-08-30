IDX begins trial to lower stock price floor to Rp 1

A screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta shows stock quotes on Jan. 2, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has started trials with exchange members to drop the minimum stock price floor from Rp 50 (0.28 US cents) to just Rp 1, ensuring readiness among the members and securities firms for the upcoming changes.

T he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has started trials with exchange members to drop the minimum stock price floor from Rp 50 (0.28 US cents) to just Rp 1, ensuring readiness among the members and securities firms for the upcoming changes.

“Overall, it went quite well. There are about eight members of the bourse that have yet to participate. We will follow up with them in the next trial,” IDX president director Jeffrey Hendrik told reporters on Friday, as quoted by Detik Finance.

In addition to trials, the IDX also plans to conduct focus group discussions to gather feedback from its members.

Jeffrey did not provide a specific implementation date, noting, “We will move forward according to the readiness of the bourse’s members, because we want to ensure that all members are ready before we go live.”

Jeffrey unveiled the plan to remove the Rp 50 stock price floor on Aug. 20, saying the move was aimed at “providing better liquidity access and price discovery”.

“We’ve discussed it with APEI [The Indonesian Securities Companies Association] and AMII [The Indonesian Investment Manager Association] to gain feedback from [market] players on Aug. 19. We’ve also discussed it with global investors,” he stated.

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Additionally, the bourse is set to adjust its upper auto rejection (ARA) and lower auto rejection (ARB) limits, which automatically reject buy or sell orders that would cause a stock price to move beyond the thresholds set by the IDX.