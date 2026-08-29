Jakarta deadly unrest prompts calls to probe alleged mobilizers

Police officers and protesters face each other during a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture bill for corrupt officials outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2026. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

By late Thursday afternoon, another wave of people had gathered outside the Senayan Legislative Complex. Some burned trash and attempted to breach the perimeter, with violence continuing in the area through Friday morning. One man reportedly died during the unrest.

C alls are mounting for a deeper investigation into the unrest that followed Thursday’s largely peaceful protest in Jakarta, with authorities urged to establish who mobilized the crowds and how they were able to sustain hours of clashes despite a massive police presence.

The violence, which continued until Friday morning, left one person dead and damaged several public facilities, including a police post in Slipi, West Jakarta, about 2 kilometers from the Senayan Legislative Complex, where hundreds had gathered since Thursday morning to demand stronger antigraft measures.

The day began with a demonstration organized by the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) from Central Java, which called on the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the long-delayed asset forfeiture bill to strip corrupt officials of their ill-gotten wealth.

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The rally, secured by more than 18,000 personnel, remained largely peaceful until AMPB members began leaving the complex on Thursday afternoon after meeting lawmakers, who pledged to pass the bill by Dec. 15.

By late afternoon, however, another wave of people had gathered outside the legislative complex without clear demands. Some burned trash and attempted to push through the complex’s perimeter, while hundreds of other demonstrators remained in the area.

Read also: From Pati to Senayan, protesters take aim at corruption

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Tensions escalated around 7 p.m., about an hour after the demonstration curfew, when police moved to disperse those who remained by firing tear gas.