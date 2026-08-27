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Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft

Since early Thursday, authorities have implemented traffic diversions around areas expected to be crowded with protesters. Police blocked several roads in the capital, including both lanes of Jl. Gatot Subroto from the Senayan Park area to the front of the legislative complex.

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Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) rally outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026. Residents and online motorcycle taxi drivers arrange boxes of bottled water donated by members of the public for participants of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB) rally outside the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

S

everal groups gathered at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning, bringing demands ranging from the death penalty for corrupt officials and the swift passage of the asset forfeiture bill to lower prices for basic necessities.

Among them were residents from Pati, Central Java, who rallied under the banner of the United Pati People’s Alliance (AMPB). The group has been mobilizing supporters and sending them to the capital since last week in preparation for Thursday’s rally.

Several buses carrying protesters were reportedly stopped by police while traveling to Jakarta, while a bank account belonging to AMPB coordinator Supriyono was temporarily blocked by Bank Mandiri. The latter move subsequently drew public outrage and prompted calls for a boycott of the state-owned lender.

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The measures, however, did not deter the group. Five additional buses were expected to arrive in Jakarta on Wednesday night “thanks to donations from the public,” Supriyono told journalists outside the legislative complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Since early Thursday, authorities have implemented traffic diversions around areas expected to be crowded with protesters. Police blocked several roads in the capital, including both lanes of Jl. Gatot Subroto from the Senayan Park area to the front of the legislative complex. Dozens of security personnel were also deployed around the area.

Several residents of Pati, Central Java, joined under the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB) gather in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026, ahead of a rally at the same location on Aug. 27 to demand the House of Representatives expedite passage of the asset forfeiture bill and firmer anticorruption efforts.
Several residents of Pati, Central Java, joined under the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB) gather in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2026, ahead of a rally at the same location on Aug. 27 to demand the House of Representatives expedite passage of the asset forfeiture bill and firmer anticorruption efforts. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

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Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto said previously that at least 500 people were expected to engage in the protests. The number could increase as groups from outside Pati were also expected to join the demonstrations.

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