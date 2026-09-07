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The round trip under BRI: how Indonesia and Hong Kong now grow off each other

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, September 7, 2026

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In 2025, Hong Kong was Indonesia's fifth-largest investor with an FDI stock of more than US$25 billion, and the second-largest single source of FDI into Indonesia at nearly a quarter of the total. (Images courtesy of Invest Hong Kong) In 2025, Hong Kong was Indonesia's fifth-largest investor with an FDI stock of more than US$25 billion, and the second-largest single source of FDI into Indonesia at nearly a quarter of the total. (Images courtesy of Invest Hong Kong)

T

his summer, leading Indonesian gold producer PT Merdeka Gold Resources chose the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list and raise capital, drawn by Hong Kong’s standing as a premier capital-raising hub and a fast-rising international gold-trading center.

Yet the deeper signal lies in the strategic logic behind the move: the Indonesia–Hong Kong story is a round trip where Indonesian enterprises reach through Hong Kong into the Greater Bay Area and beyond, and Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises venturing out to Indonesia and the wider ASEAN.

That circuit is now running faster than ever, with two-way merchandise trade reaching close to US$6 billion in 2025, split evenly at approximately $3 billion each way. In terms of investment, Hong Kong was Indonesia's fifth-largest investor at the end of 2025 with a foreign direct investment (FDI) stock of more than $25 billion, and the second-largest single source of FDIFDI into Indonesia in 2025 at nearly a quarter of the total. 

Anchored by the ASEAN–Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement (AHKFTA), the partnership reflects ASEAN’s status as Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner for 16 straight years. With the pace of growth changing rapidly, Hong Kong is deliberately re-engineering itself to carry more of it, both ways.

An established presence on the ground

Hong Kong's commitment to ASEAN is long-established and physical. The city runs a network of Economic and Trade Offices across the region, including one in Jakarta, alongside Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the investment promotion agency of the HKSAR government, with teams that reach into markets including Indonesia. 

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That presence is two-directional, like a sustained bridge sitting in the middle of the traffic rather than at either end of it. Outwardly, InvestHK connects Hong Kong start-ups and corporates with ASEAN's investors, tech leaders and fast-growing consumer markets. Reaching the other way, its day-to-day mandate is to guide Indonesian companies into Hong Kong, connecting them to capital, sites, licensing and talent, and smoothing every step of setting up.

What Hong Kong puts within reach

For an Indonesian enterprise weighing that move, the first thing Hong Kong puts on the table is access to capital on a scale few places can match. 

The city is already Asia's largest hedge fund center and the world's largest cross-border wealth management hub, expanding at a projected 9 percent a year, and it has just moved to widen its lead. 

A landmark bill now before the legislature would exempt private equity, venture capital and other fund managers from tax on performance-linked income, and spare their managers salary tax on performance-linked bonuses, a move that would make Hong Kong the first city in the world to set out clear rules of this kind. 

Merdeka Gold Resources’ listing hints at how specialized that offer is becoming. In July 2026, Hong Kong launched, on a trial basis, a central clearing and settlement system operated by the wholly government-owned Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company (HKPMCC), with the first bullion deposited and first trades settled on day one. It is the front end of a full-chain build-out, linking the Shanghai Gold Exchange, a Hong Kong-specific price ticker built with Bloomberg, storage heading toward 2,000 tons, and a widening shelf of gold ETFs and futures. 

Tellingly, mining companies and refiners were among the first trial participants. For a resource-rich economy like Indonesia, that represents a complete ecosystem, capital, trading, settlement and storage, in its own time zone.

A market at the doorstep

Along with capital, Indonesian firms gain access to a wide market., This year, InvestHK welcomed the launch of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong), founded expressly to drive two-way trade and investment between the Chinese Mainland and ASEAN. 

The chamber’s very first act was to take more than 100 delegates on a guided tour of the Northern Metropolis.

The official launch of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong) (ACCHK) in June 2026, deepening economic ties between China, Hong Kong, and the member states of ASEAN, fostering business dialogues and collaboration. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)
The official launch of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong) (ACCHK) in June 2026, deepening economic ties between China, Hong Kong, and the member states of ASEAN, fostering business dialogues and collaboration. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)

Stretching across roughly a third of Hong Kong's land along the Shenzhen border, it is the "north engine" of a dual-engine economy, innovation and industry to the north, finance and professional services to the south. The region offers R&D and new-industrialization land, a cross-border innovation testbed with Shenzhen, and the Greater Bay Area's $2-trillion economy and 88 million consumers only minutes away. 

In addition, land is awarded less on the size of the bid than on the substance of the plan, including, what a company will build, how quickly, how much it will invest and how many jobs it will create. For a genuine builder, it is a foothold that cannot simply be bought.

Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)
Situated near Shenzhen’s metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis serves as Hong Kong’s primary I&T hub to drive strategic cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)

Indonesian ambition heading out

With capital and market both within reach through Hong Kong, the pay-off is what an Indonesian firm can do with them, and ASEAN brands are already proving the route. In the first half of 2026, the number of ASEAN companies InvestHK helped set up or expand in Hong Kong rose by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year.

InvestHK’s associate director-general of investment promotion Loretta Lee (left), promotes Hong Kong as a two-way investment platform for ASEAN and Chinese Mainland businesses during a business delegation in Malaysia in August 2026. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)
InvestHK’s associate director-general of investment promotion Loretta Lee (left), promotes Hong Kong as a two-way investment platform for ASEAN and Chinese Mainland businesses during a business delegation in Malaysia in August 2026. (Images courtesy of InvestHK)

"For companies across Indonesia and ASEAN, Hong Kong is far more than a market in its own right, it is the platform that connects their capital, talent and ambition to the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese mainland and the wider world," said Loretta Lee, InvestHK’s associate director-general of investment promotion. 

"What we increasingly see is two-way investment: Hong Kong's financial and professional strengths paired with the drive of ASEAN enterprises and the growth impetus of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). That synergy is what turns a regional presence into a global one."

Why the round trip matters now

As a major Belt and Road economy in its own right, Indonesia is one node in a network Hong Kong is actively widening under the BRI. The city is already home to around 1,400 Belt and Road companies and maintains a global network of offices spanning most of the economies along the route. 

In recent seasons, Hong Kong has led high-level business missions to Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, opening fresh channels and forging new partnerships along the way. The next chapter opens as Hong Kong hosts the 11ᵗʰ Belt and Road Summit from Sept. Sept. 9 to 10, convening officials and business leaders from along the BRI route and beyond as the largest platform of its kind. 

Building on the ASEAN Pavilion that made its debut a year earlier, the summit is where Indonesian enterprises can hear the latest updates, meet project owners and investors and test the newest opportunities first-hand.

Merdeka Gold Resources’ listing shows how a global business can be built by using Indonesia and Hong Kong together, not one instead of the other. What is new is that the same route now runs in both directions at once, Hong Kong reaching into Indonesia through its people, presence and capital, and Indonesian enterprise reaching out to the world through Hong Kong's markets, opportunities and expertise. 

The companies that move early will set the terms for the rest, and InvestHK stands ready as a reliable on-the-ground partner, connecting businesses to the right capital, sites, licensing and talent, and smoothing every step of the way.

For those looking to explore Hong Kong’s investment opportunities further, the InvestHK team can offer insights and guidance on navigating the market.

This article is produced by JP Creative team in collaboration with InvestHK.

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