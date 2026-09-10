Telkom ramps up data center expansion, seeks strategic partner

The logo of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is pictured on a building wall in this undated photograph. (Shutterstock/Faishalabdula)

P T Telkom Indonesia is expanding its data center business through organic growth and strategic partnerships, including a potential sale of a majority stake in its data center subsidiary by the end of 2026.

Telkom director of wholesale and international services Budi Satria Dharma Purba said the search for a strategic partner had entered the evaluation stage for binding offers, with the partnership potentially involving a majority divestment.

“The process has entered the evaluation stage for binding offers and may involve the divestment of a majority stake,” Budi said during Telkom’s Public Expose Live 2026 on Monday, as quoted by Bloomberg Technoz.

The partner is expected to bring operational capabilities, market access and hyperscaler relationships, enabling Telkom to accelerate expansion while sharing investment costs.

Budi said any proceeds could be redirected to core businesses, strengthen the balance sheet or potentially support shareholder returns, as Telkom expands its data center footprint amid growing digital infrastructure demand.

Across the group, Telkom has 49.9 MW of effective data center capacity, while PT Telkom Data Ekosistem revenue, operating under the brand name NeutraDC, rose 11 percent year-on-year to Rp 867 billion in the first half of 2026.

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Telkom’s Cikarang data center has 15.5 MW of effective capacity and 96 percent occupancy, with the facility fully leased, including capacity under development. The company plans to expand it to 21.5 MW in the first phase, with the second phase starting in 2027.