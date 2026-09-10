The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Volcanic eruptions take toll on economy
Search intensifies for journalists, crew as Anak Krakatau ashfall eases

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure
Volcanic eruptions take toll on economy
Search intensifies for journalists, crew as Anak Krakatau ashfall eases

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Telkom ramps up data center expansion, seeks strategic partner

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 10, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
The logo of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is pictured on a building wall in this undated photograph. The logo of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is pictured on a building wall in this undated photograph. (Shutterstock/Faishalabdula)

P

T Telkom Indonesia is expanding its data center business through organic growth and strategic partnerships, including a potential sale of a majority stake in its data center subsidiary by the end of 2026.

Telkom director of wholesale and international services Budi Satria Dharma Purba said the search for a strategic partner had entered the evaluation stage for binding offers, with the partnership potentially involving a majority divestment.

“The process has entered the evaluation stage for binding offers and may involve the divestment of a majority stake,” Budi said during Telkom’s Public Expose Live 2026 on Monday, as quoted by Bloomberg Technoz.

The partner is expected to bring operational capabilities, market access and hyperscaler relationships, enabling Telkom to accelerate expansion while sharing investment costs. 

Budi said any proceeds could be redirected to core businesses, strengthen the balance sheet or potentially support shareholder returns, as Telkom expands its data center footprint amid growing digital infrastructure demand.

Across the group, Telkom has 49.9 MW of effective data center capacity, while PT Telkom Data Ekosistem revenue, operating under the brand name NeutraDC, rose 11 percent year-on-year to Rp 867 billion in the first half of 2026.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Telkom’s Cikarang data center has 15.5 MW of effective capacity and 96 percent occupancy, with the facility fully leased, including capacity under development. The company plans to expand it to 21.5 MW in the first phase, with the second phase starting in 2027. 

Popular

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Related Article

Indonesia’s data center push gains ground, but faces execution test

Batam data center expansion threatens water, electricity supplies

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out

Start-up cases test line between failed bets and criminal acts

When sovereignty turns into a service

Popular

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

Malaysia must not breathe Indonesia’s governance failure

More in Business

 View more
The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken on Feb. 9.
Tech

OpenAI pushes for mandatory national AI safety rules
The logo of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is pictured on a building wall in this undated photograph.
Companies

Telkom ramps up data center expansion, seeks strategic partner
Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, United States, on Nov. 29.
Markets

China buys 1 million tons of US soybeans ahead of Xi visit, sources say

Highlight
A drone view shows a partially burnt oil palm plantation in Kuala Satong village, Ketapang regency, West Kalimantan, on Aug. 30, 2026.
Society

Local, foreign firms own largest burned concessions in Kalimantan
Representative of the protesters Supriyono, also known as Botok, attends a meeting to voice grievances to the Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives at the House building in Jakarta on August 27, 2026, following a demonstration urging lawmakers to immediately pass an asset forfeiture law for corruptors.
Editorial

Much ado about asset forfeiture
A drone view of Anak Krakatau volcano documented by a team from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation at Indonesia’s Geological Agency on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Economy

Volcanic eruptions take toll on economy

The Latest

 View more
Society

Suicides rise as Indonesia struggles to meet demand for help
Tech

OpenAI pushes for mandatory national AI safety rules
Companies

Telkom ramps up data center expansion, seeks strategic partner
Markets

China buys 1 million tons of US soybeans ahead of Xi visit, sources say
Americas

Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress
Companies

Student-led Water Guardian initiative takes long-term approach to sanitation

Regulations

Govt earmarks Rp 11 trillion to open 200 million new personal bank accounts
Europe

Hottest June to August period on record for 1.3 billion people: Copernicus data
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Telkom ramps up data center expansion, seeks strategic partner

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.