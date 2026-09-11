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Mining operations at Weda Bay Nickel restart after four-month halt

French mining group Eramet has announced that mining operations at PT Weda Bay Nickel (PT WBN) have resumed following authorization from Indonesian authorities, ending a four-month period of care and maintenance.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, September 11, 2026

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Smoke billows from the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku, in this undated photograph. Smoke billows from the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku, in this undated photograph. (AFP/Azzam Risqullah)

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rench mining group Eramet has announced that mining operations at PT Weda Bay Nickel (WBN) have resumed following authorization from Indonesian authorities, ending a four-month period of care and maintenance.

WBN, a joint-venture of China’s Tsingshan Holding Group as majority stakeholder alongside Eramet and Indonesian state-owned PT Antam, was restarting progressively with support from its contractors, with safety remaining the top priority throughout the process, Eramet said in a statement on Thursday.

It cautioned that the pace of the ramp-up would depend on WBN's ability to remobilize contractors and equipment, redesign its yearly mining plan and complete the necessary administrative work.

"At this stage, PT WBN is therefore not in a position to provide a reliable estimate of nickel ore production and sales volumes, as well as grades it can achieve for the remainder of 2026," the company said.

Read also: Vale Indonesia halts mining amid delayed 2026 output approval

Eramet said it would provide an update to its 2026 guidance for external nickel ore sales in due course.

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The company added that WBN continued its constructive dialogue with Indonesian authorities and remained committed to the responsible and sustainable development of its operations in Indonesia, as well as to its long-term contribution to the economy of North Maluku.

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