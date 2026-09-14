Makassar fuel queues trigger WFH, rotating purchase policy

Motorists wait to buy Pertalite gasoline at a gas station in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 16, 2026. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

Truck refueling has also been shifted to the evening to ease congestion at gas stations.

L ong lines for fuel have formed at several gas stations in Makassar, South Sulawesi, prompting the city administration to implement online learning for students and a work-from-home (WFH) scheme for civil servants.

In the past week, the city has seen unrelenting queues for fuel, particularly Pertalite and Biosolar, with lines stretching hundreds of meters, sometimes kilometers, and motorists waiting at all hours.

“I have instructed the head of the Education Agency to issue a circular requiring students from early childhood education through junior high school to attend classes online starting tomorrow,” Makassar Mayor Munafri ‘Appi’ Arifuddin said in a statement on Friday, as reported by detik.

According to the Education Agency’s circular, the online schooling policy is in effect from Sept. 12-19. The measure aims to reduce public mobility amid the persistent pressure on gas stations.

“Through this policy, teaching and learning activities continue without requiring students to travel from home to school, thereby allowing us to curb vehicle mobility during school hours,” he explained.

The city government also implemented WFH for civil servants on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 14-15.

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“This WFH implementation is temporary and will be further evaluated based on developments regarding fuel availability, as well as the needs of government operations and public service delivery."