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Agrinas chief lambasts delay in installing cooperatives managers

The head of the state-owned agribusiness has expressed frustration at the delay in installing managers at individual Red and White Cooperative units, describing it as “a form of structural sabotage”.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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A soldier sweeps the entrance to a Red and White Cooperatives facility on July 22, 2026, in Suka Damai village, Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. A soldier sweeps the entrance to a Red and White Cooperatives facility on July 22, 2026, in Suka Damai village, Muaro Jambi regency, Jambi. (Antara/Wahdi Setiawan)

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tate-owned food and agriculture company PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara has criticized the Cooperatives Ministry and the State-Owned Enterprises Regulatory Agency (BP BUMN), over delays in installing Red and White Cooperative managers, saying the holdup could hamper the government’s flagship rural cooperatives program.

“The managers are actually under the authority of the Cooperatives Ministry and [BP BUMN]. They should immediately decide to place them, and we are ready to receive 13,000 to 15,000 managers to be placed at every cooperative that is ready to operate,” Agrinas president director Joao Mota said in a social media post on Monday, published on both his and the company’s accounts.

Joao described the delay as “a form of structural sabotage”, arguing it could prevent the cooperatives program from running as intended.

He questioned why installing managers was taking so long, suggesting the company could take care of the matter if given the necessary details.

“What is so difficult about it? What is the obstacle? If not, just give Agrinas the names and contacts. We can send emails, we can do this. It is easy, and there is no need for additional costs,” Joao said.

He also accused government agencies of lacking initiative and creativity in implementing the program, which has been designated a priority by President Prabowo Subianto.

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“What kind of work model is this? This only creates obstacles. This is a major program that needs to start immediately, and everyone should support it,” he wrote.

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