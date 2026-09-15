IDX launches short selling scheme after long delay

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The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) plans to issue the list of short-selling securities on Sept. 28, which is slated to take effect in October.
he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has announced a decision to gradually roll out its long-postponed short selling rule starting Tuesday following a directive from the Financial Services Authority (OJK).
IDX director of trading and member regulation Irvan Susandy and IDX director of business development Iding Pardi announced in a statement on Monday that the OJK had directed the exchange to implement short selling transaction financing in stages, “with due regard to infrastructure readiness, adequate risk mitigation and supervisory effectiveness”.
“The reinstatement of the [short selling] implementation shall take effect as of Sept. 15, 2026,” they added.
The IDX plans to issue the list of short-selling securities on Sept. 28, which is slated to take effect in October.
Short selling was originally set to begin its first stage of implementation in March or April last year, but then faced multiple delays, with a target for short selling transactions to increase the market’s liquidity by 2 to 3 percent.
Read also: IDX postpones short selling rules amid market turmoil
The IDX and OJK decided to postpone the rule to ease pressures on the IDX Composite index, with the bourse saying in March last year that global market situations had led to domestic market uncertainty.
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