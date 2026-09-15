Social aid exclusion errors spur call for bigger data registry budget

Social aid recipients receive sacks of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024. (Antara/Aswaddy Hamid )

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) acknowledged a 23 percent error rate in its mathematical model for estimating household expenditure in the Single National Socioeconomic Data (DTSEN).

T he government has been urged to allocate more funding to improve Indonesia’s social protection data system, as misclassifications in the Single National Socioeconomic Data (DTSEN) could leave millions of poor families without assistance.

“Garbage in, garbage out. If the data is not of good quality, whatever regression and modeling we use will also have problems,” said Media Askar Wahyudi, public policy director at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios) on Friday.

His remarks came after Statistics Indonesia (BPS) acknowledged a 23 percent error rate in its mathematical model for estimating household expenditure in the DTSEN, down from an initial 37 percent.

Media said the government should reconsider how poverty is measured and redirect funding toward better data collection and methodology.

“We need actual expenditure, not estimated expenditure. How can this be done? Ask President Prabowo Subianto for money. Conduct a census, not a survey,” he said.

“The budget that we have used on funding training at Red and White Cooperatives could actually be used for methodological training and exercises to find the best way.”

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He warned that errors in social protection data could leave eligible poor households without assistance, imposing a wider cost on society.