The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses

Business association Apindo has pointed to delayed tax refunds potentially impacting cash flow and liquidity to affect companies' wider operations.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 18, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
An officer (right) helps a woman file her annual tax return on March 27, 2026, via the new Coretax platform of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh regency, Aceh. An officer (right) helps a woman file her annual tax return on March 27, 2026, via the new Coretax platform of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh regency, Aceh. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

N

ewly installed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara has assured businesses they will be refunded for any overpaid taxes provided they were “legally entitled to them”, following an official review.

“If it is the right of a business, [a refund] will certainly be given,” Suahasil told a press conference on Friday.

He said the Directorate General of Taxes (DJP) was processing tax refunds in line with prevailing rules while the ministry continued to push businesses to comply with related regulations.

Suahasil said he had instructed tax director general Bimo Wijayanto to improve the management of tax refunds, including communicating with businesses about applicable procedures.

“The DJP is carrying out refund management in accordance with the provisions, but we are asking for compliance from all economic actors so that refunds are used in accordance with the existing rules,” the minister said.

His statement comes in response to business groups that have called for a review of the tighter policy on tax refunds, noting that delays in refunding tax overpayments could constrain cash flow and limit room for expansion.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, chairwoman of the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo), said the tighter refund policy over the past year under Suahasil’s predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa had created difficulties for companies in managing operations and planning expansion.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic

Related Article

SOE dividend grab tests Danantara’s mandate

Fine businesses for fires

Indonesia must avoid the disorder trap

Malaysian voters should not gamble with the country’s future

Prabowo leans on businesses to create jobs

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic

More in Business

 View more
Piles of coal are seen on barges floating down a river on Aug, 16, 2022, in Samarinda, East Kalimantan.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut
AirAsia Group CEO, Tony Fernandes at a press conference in Sydney on March 12, 2015. Fernandes on Sunday apologized for a controversial stunt endorsing scandal-tainted Prime Minister Najib Razak before Malaysia's general election.
Companies

AirAsia's Fernandes says carrier can withstand jet fuel cost spike
An officer (right) helps a woman file her annual tax return on March 27, 2026, via the new Coretax platform of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh regency, Aceh.
Economy

Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses

Highlight
This aerial picture shows former Italian Navy aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi docked upon its arrival from Italy at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta on September 18, 2026, ahead of its handover to the Indonesian Navy.
Politics

Indonesian Navy welcomes former Italian warship as its first aircraft carrier
Military personnel Sami Lakka, Nandala Dwi Prasetya, Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono and Edi Sudarko charged over an acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, a ‌deputy coordinator with the rights group Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), known for campaigning against the expanding public role of the armed forces, stand at the courtroom for their verdicts at the Jakarta Military Court on June 10, 2026.
Editorial

Armed impunity
Residents fish at Lake Sibili, where water levels have receded in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. The lake, a popular fishing and leisure spot as well as a source of irrigation for plantations in the area, has seen its water level drop over the past two months due to a prolonged dry spell.
Economy

El Niño dries up hydropower lifeline in South Sulawesi

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Indonesia to receive assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut
Companies

AirAsia's Fernandes says carrier can withstand jet fuel cost spike
Politics

Indonesian Navy welcomes former Italian warship as its first aircraft carrier
Economy

Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide
Academia

How obscure yttrium became a global flashpoint
Academia

Reading the PISA scores and what should follow
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Finance minister promises tax refunds for eligible businesses

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.