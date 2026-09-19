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China investigates Meituan, Alibaba units for suspected antitrust violations

China has been cracking down on monopolistic behavior, ​most recently fining Trip.com 5.2 billion yuan (US$776.41 million) over what ​the regulator said was its online hotel-booking monopoly.

Reuters
Shanghai, China
Sat, September 19, 2026

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A woman poses for a selfie next to signage for e-commerce giant Alibaba in the Xuhui district in Shanghai on February 22, 2025. A woman poses for a selfie next to signage for e-commerce giant Alibaba in the Xuhui district in Shanghai on February 22, 2025. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

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hina's market regulator ​is investigating Meituan unit Beijing Sankuai Information Technology for ‌suspected violations of unfair competition laws, the country's official CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

China has been cracking down on monopolistic behavior, ​most recently fining Trip.com 5.2 billion yuan (US$776.41 million) over what ​the regulator said was its online hotel-booking monopoly, ⁠as Beijing struggles to bolster consumption amid a slowing ​economy.

The Beijing branch of the State Administration for Market Regulation ​said Alibaba unit Hangzhou Taomei Aviation Services, Tongcheng Network Technology and Tujia Online Information Technology (Tianjin) were also subject to investigation after preliminary ​findings, according to CCTV.

Tongcheng and Tujia said in posts ​on their official WeChat accounts that their operations are normal and that ‌they ⁠are cooperating with authorities. Meituan said in a post on its official website that it will cooperate with authorities.

Hangzhou Taomei said in an official WeChat post it is cooperating ​with regulators.

The ​China Hotel Association ⁠said on Saturday that Beijing's branch of SAMR has started investigating four online hotel ​and travel booking platforms for unfair competitive ​practices, without ⁠identifying the operators of the platforms.

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The statement on the association's website said the move followed a meeting held by the ⁠SAMR ​and the Ministry of Culture and ​Tourism for the online booking industry.

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