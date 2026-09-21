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Ministry awards oil and gas blocks to Prabowo’s brother, Sinopec, others

PT Nations Petroleum, an oil and gas company under the Arsari Group, owned by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, secured the Natuna D-Alpha working area through the direct offer mechanism.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Arsari Group president commissioner Hashim Djojohadikusumo (left) and president director Aryo Djojohadikusumo stand on the stage at the launch seremony of Envirotin on Oct. 15, 2025, at the Coal and Mineral Resources Convention Expo (Minerba Convex) 2025 in Jakarta. Arsari Group president commissioner Hashim Djojohadikusumo (left) and president director Aryo Djojohadikusumo stand on the stage at the launch seremony of Envirotin on Oct. 15, 2025, at the Coal and Mineral Resources Convention Expo (Minerba Convex) 2025 in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has named the winners of six oil and gas working areas under Phase I of the 2026 tender.

The awards, issued under Energy Ministerial Decree No. 108.K/MG.4/DJM/2026 on Sept. 17, form part of the government’s broader push to accelerate exploration and unlock new fossil energy reserves beneath Indonesian soil. 

“The addition of these reserves is expected to support the sustainability of oil and gas production and meet future national energy needs,” the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The six blocks were awarded through two mechanisms. Two areas, Sapukala and Natuna D-Alpha, were secured via direct offer. Four others: Bengara II, Pesut Mahakam, Puri and Rupat, were awarded through a regular tender based on 2025 ABT study areas.

The most politically notable winner is PT Nations Petroleum, an oil and gas company under the Arsari Group, owned by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto. The firm secured the Natuna D-Alpha working area through the direct offer mechanism.

Read also: Local banks shunning oil and gas exploration projects, SKK Migas says

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The firm has committed to a signature bonus of US$200,000 (Rp 3.5 billion) to be paid to the government and a total commitment of $103.309 million for the initial three-year exploration period.

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