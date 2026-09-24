Free meals marketplace raises supply chain concerns

West Aceh Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agus Sulistianto (right) inspects a kitchen for the free nutritious meal program managed by the West Aceh Police in West Aceh regency, Aceh, on Aug. 6, 2026. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

A planned marketplace for the free nutritious meal program could end up centralizing the program’s supply chain without addressing underlying procurement and governance problems, economists have warned.

Center for Indonesian Policy Studies (CIPS) senior economist Jimmy Berlianto said the planned marketplace could deepen the centralization of the free meals program.

“If the marketplace is centrally designed and operated by the BGN [National Nutrition Agency], it does not address the root problems in the governance design of the MBG [free nutritious meal] program,” Jimmy told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, while noting that the details of the planned system still needed to be clarified.

CIPS research found that centralized free meals-style programs were uncommon in other countries that offer free school meals.

Its research on food supply chain digitalization also recommends not relying on a monolithic platform, which could create overlapping authorities.

Instead, the central government should focus on regulations and facilitation, while ensuring data interoperability and technical standards.

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Jimmy also pointed to farmers’ limited digital access and literacy, noting that internet use for agricultural activities stands at 5.4 percent, while rural internet coverage was around 30 percent.