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House approves KAI plan to import used Japanese trains as local production lags

Lawmakers have green-lit a plan to import used trains from Japan, which has a compatible railway system, as KAI projects the shortfall in trains to peak at 45 in 2029 amid growing demand from Commuter Line passengers.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 24, 2026

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A Commuter Line train passes waiting passengers on Jan. 12, 2018, as it pulls into Cilebut Station in Bogor, West Java. A Commuter Line train passes waiting passengers on Jan. 12, 2018, as it pulls into Cilebut Station in Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

T

he House of Representatives has approved a plan from state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) to import used trains from Japan to help ease a widening capacity gap across the Commuter Line network in Greater Jakarta.

At a meeting on Wednesday with House Commission VI overseeing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), KAI said it planned to import seven 12-car trains and 16 eight-car trains that were expected to operate for a decade.

“As a bridging solution to meet the rolling stock needs today that we will utilize to the maximum for the next 10 years, we will import used trains from Japan,” KAI president director Bobby Rasyidin told lawmakers.

Commission VI approved the import plan, while deputy chair Andre Rosiade emphasized the used trains would serve as a temporary measure as the domestic railway industry worked to expand its rolling stock manufacturing capacity.

Read also: KCI Announces new plan to raise Greater Jakarta commuter line fares

KAI expected a cumulative shortage of trains between 2026 and 2031 as passenger demand increased faster than the capacity of local manufacturer PT Industri Kereta Api (INKA) to produce trains, the Bobby told the meeting, projecting the shortfall would peak at 45 trains in 2029.

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The used trains would be sourced from Japan because its railway system was compatible with Indonesia’s, including track gauge, rail power distribution system and overhead line equipment, he added.

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