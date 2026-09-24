New US tariffs on Russian oil no issue for Indonesia, Airlangga says

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According to the coordinating economy minister, Indonesia's Russian crude deal in April will not be subject to the new tariff, as it was agreed during a window when it was allowed.
he government saw no issue with the new United States tariff policy targeting buyers of Russian oil, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday, as Jakarta presses ahead with plans to import more Russian crude.
US President Donald Trump signed legislation last week that authorizes tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods exported to the US from the top five buyers of Russian oil or gas.
The new policy also applies to goods from countries that knowingly purchase Russian energy 30 days after the law takes effect as well as to the top five countries helping Russia evade sanctions.
Asked whether the government would review its Russian oil import plan to avoid the risk of US tariffs, Airlangga told reporters on Sept. 23: “There’s no [reassessment]. There was a window when Russian oil imports were allowed, so we [used] that window.”
Read also: Budget can weather $100 crude amid renewed Iran tensions, govt says
Washington temporarily lifted sanctions on specific Russian oil shipments twice this year to combat global supply crunches and soaring energy prices caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Indonesia began importing Russian crude in April under a new government-to-government arrangement, although the volume purchased was well below that of India and China, the commodity’s top two global buyers last year, according to the Institute for Energy Research (IER).
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