Agrinas asserts co-op managers SOE employees, refuting Danantara claim

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Following last week's criticism of the government's delay in installing managers at Red and White Cooperatives, the Agrinas chief has asserted that co-op managers are employed at the state-owned agriculture firm.
he chief executive of PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara has asserted that managers of the government’s Red and White Cooperatives program are employees of the state-owned food and agriculture firm, directly contradicting a statement by an executive from state asset fund Danantara claiming they were not employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
“[The managers] are SOE employees at Agrinas,” Agrinas CEO Joao Angelo De Sousa Mota said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.
According to Joao, managers are employed for two years under a fixed-term employment contract (PKWT) to support the operations of local cooperatives. At the end of the two years, Agrinas will evaluate its operational needs to determine whether to extend their contracts.
He added that the managers could also be reassigned to other cooperatives.
Read also: Cooperatives financing raises concerns over SOE banks, fiscal risks
Danantara COO Dony Oskaria previously said cooperative managers were not deemed SOE employees, even though they had employment contracts.
The state asset fund has taken over management of all SOEs, including Agrinas, since its establishment in 2025.
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