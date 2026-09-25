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Danantara, France's Thales to explore AI, defense investment cooperation

The cooperation aims to explore critical sectors such as defense and cyber technologies for long-term innovation and national resilience toward potential involvement of SOEs, as Danantara eyes AI infrastructure development.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, September 25, 2026

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A woman looks at a device Aug. 11, 2026, as she walks past Wisma Danantara Indonesia, the state asset fund’s headquarters, on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta. A woman looks at a device Aug. 11, 2026, as she walks past Wisma Danantara Indonesia, the state asset fund’s headquarters, on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

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tate asset fund Danantara and French defense firm Thales have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, defense systems, digital technologies and cybersecurity, potentially paving the way for investment in Indonesia’s strategic technology industries.

The four cooperation areas, deemed critical enablers of growth and sovereignty, are expected to support the country’s long-term economic competitiveness, innovation capacity and national resilience, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

“Indonesia has a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of strategic technology-driven industries that will shape the future of its economy,” Danantara chief technology officer Ricardo Irwan Rei, who also serves as managing director of strategic technology initiatives, said in the statement.

The MoU establishes a framework for further discussions on potential investment projects in the country, such as defense technology manufacturing, maintenance and service facilities, airport security, AI use cases, security operations centers (SOCs) against cyber threats and post-quantum technologies.

The cooperation could also involve relevant state-owned enterprises (SOEs), all of which operate under the state asset fund.

“As a long-term investor, Danantara believes that investment in advanced technologies, digital capabilities, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure will help accelerate technology transfers, create high-skilled employment, strengthen local industrial capability and support Indonesia’s sustainable and healthy economic growth,” said Ricardo.

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The partnership combines Danantara’s investment capacity with Thales’ technological expertise, creating opportunities to strengthen local industries and public services, according to the statement.

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