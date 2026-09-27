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Power exports to Singapore hinge on regulatory clarity

The Vanda Solar and Battery project in the Riau Islands is expected to be operational by 2029, but only if the Indonesian government issues its long-awaited electricity export regulation this year or by 2027, its developer has said.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, September 27, 2026

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A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java, on Oct. 12, 2025. A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

I

ndonesia has committed to exporting at least 3.4 gigawatts of renewable electricity to Singapore by 2035, with some projects targeted to begin operations as early as 2029. But the lack of regulatory certainty from Jakarta is putting the July-signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) under pressure.

Analysts said it would be “not easy” for the government to issue all the necessary regulations by year-end. Still, doing so would send a strong signal of policy certainty and help keep the projects on track.

Vanda RE, a company majority-owned by Singapore-based renewable energy developer Gurin Energy, for example, is awaiting concrete policy guidance before proceeding with the Vanda Solar and Battery project in the Riau Islands. Electricity generated by the 2-gigawatt-peak (GWp) solar power plant and the 4.4-gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system will be entirely exported to Singapore.

The project is expected to be operational by 2029, but only if the Indonesian government issues its long-awaited electricity export regulations this year or by 2027.

Enda Ginting, Gurin Energy’s Indonesia country manager and a director of Vanda RE, said the company is still awaiting the government’s policy on the domestic market obligation (DMO) and domestic electricity allocation.

“Whether or not a DMO applies, the rules will likely be incorporated into the electricity export regulations. The regulation will likely take the form of a government regulation,” Enda said in Tangerang, Banten, on Wednesday.

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Enda said Vanda is ready to launch the project once the export policy is issued.

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