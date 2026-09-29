Govt to inject Rp 20 trillion into BPJS Kesehatan to cover cash flow deficit

A BPJS Kesehatan official helps a customer on May 14, 2024, at the agency's South Jakarta office. (.Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

BPJS Kesehatan president director Prihati Pujowaskito said the agency had collected Rp 118 trillion in premiums as of September, while it had paid Rp 132 trillion in healthcare benefits, leaving a cash flow deficit of around Rp 14 trillion.

T he government will inject Rp 20 trillion (US$1.1 billion) into national health insurance provider BPJS Kesehatan this year to strengthen its finances and ability to pay claims to health facilities, Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said on Monday.

“We have reported to the President that the state budget includes an additional Rp 20 trillion for health insurance,” Suahasil said at a press conference following a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto.

“This is separate from the budget for paying premiums for 96.8 million [insurance subsidy] recipients, worth around Rp 47 trillion.”

He said the additional funds would support BPJS Kesehatan’s financing in October and November, with Rp 10 trillion allocated each month, to ensure that hospital claims could continue to be paid.

Suahasil also called for improvements in premium collection from regular BPJS Kesehatan participants and greater accuracy in the data used to determine recipients of government-funded premium assistance.

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BPJS Kesehatan president director Prihati Pujowaskito said the agency had collected Rp 118 trillion in premiums as of September, while it had paid Rp 132 trillion in healthcare benefits, leaving a cash flow deficit of around Rp 14 trillion.