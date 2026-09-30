Danantara reportedly looking to set up Hong Kong branch office

A logo sign for Danantara adorns the brick edifice of Wisma Danantara Indonesia, the state asset fund’s Central Jakarta headquarters, on July 8, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Bloomberg has reported that Danantara is looking to set up and staff a representative office in the Chinese special administrative region.

I ndonesia’s state asset fund Danantara is looking to set up a physical branch in Hong Kong to facilitate investment in the semiautonomous region of China, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The news agency wrote that the fund had registered holding and finance subsidiaries in the Asian financial hub, incorporated on March 23 under Danantara Investment Holding Hong Kong per registry records.

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported the fund was seeking to hire investment professionals for its Hong Kong branch while still searching for suitable location.

Danantara has yet to issue a statement on the matter, and its representatives were not immediately available for confirmation.

The report also said Hong Kong-based executive Sisi Liu would lead the Greater China and North Asia investments for Danantara, according to her LinkedIn profile. Liu’s area of focus includes investments in artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The Jakarta Post could not independently verify the accuracy of the report.

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According to the government, Danantara manages assets worth roughly US$900 billion.