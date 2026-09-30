Govt suspends BDx data center project in West Java amid environmental concern

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West Java Communication and Information Agency head Adi Komar said the provincial administration supported investment in the data center but stressed that developers must comply with all applicable regulations, particularly given the project's scale.
est Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has temporarily halted construction of a BDx data center in Jatiluhur, West Java, citing pending environmental and building permits. The project is also facing public scrutiny over its use of water from an important reservoir in the surrounding area.
“The project was not halted because it violated environmental rules. No. It was halted because the permits have not been issued,” Dedi said on Tuesday in a video posted to his YouTube account.
West Java Communication and Information Agency head Adi Komar said the provincial administration supported investment in the data center but stressed that developers must comply with all applicable regulations, particularly given the project's scale.
He said permitting authority rested with the Purwakarta regency administration, while the provincial administration was responsible for supervision and coordination.
The environmental impact analysis (AMDAL) and building approval (PBG) remained under process, prompting the temporary suspension, according to him.
“The governor checked directly and ensured that the construction of the data center would not violate existing principles, including other public services, one of which is water availability,” Adi said on Tuesday, as quoted by Detik.
Dedi had instructed consultants and local officials to expedite the process without compromising the assessment, Adi added, saying the government respected private-sector investment in Purwakarta.
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