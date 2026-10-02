Chasing the worries away: PRENAGEN and Ji Chang-wook help women turn woes into action

PRENAGEN reiterates its commitment to creating a safe space and a supporting system for women through their #SiapaTakutJadiIbu campaign, as they introduce Ji Chang-wook as new brand ambassador to ease their worries with a special message.

M otherhood and pregnancy are often viewed as the greatest time in a woman’s life, even with all the pressures that come with them. For women, social media trends and modern-day ideals, womanhood is often accompanied by invisible pressures that inevitably bleed into what is supposed to be their most cherished time as they prepare to bring a new life into this world.

In response to this, PRENAGEN has consistently championed the #SiapaTakutJadiIbu (#WhoIsAfraidToBeAMother) campaign, which launched last year. The campaign continuously creates a support system that validates women's anxieties while encouraging them to embrace the journey of motherhood without the fear of falling behind or feeling rushed. It is hoped that by doing it on their own timeline and terms, the evolution from woman to mother can easily integrate with their own unique life rhythms.

“Every stage of a woman’s life - from self-discovery and preparing for the future to planning a pregnancy and raising a child - holds its own unique story and dynamics. We understand that feeling worried is natural amid the overwhelming flood of information. Through the #SiapaTakutJadiIbu campaign, PRENAGEN aims not to dictate, but to serve as a support system that helps women filter accurate information and take steps forward with confidence,” said Junita, Head of Brand PRENAGEN.

(Image Courtesy of Kalbe Nutritionals)

Bringing pop culture through ambassadors

The affinity that Indonesians have for Korean culture has increased over the years. In a survey published by Jakpat of 1,211 respondents, 51 percent reported watching Korean dramas in the past six months.

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The interest is particularly strong among women, as 64 percent of female respondents watch Korean dramas, and 40 percent follow Korean celebrities on social media. These figures demonstrate that the Korean Wave has become an integral part of the daily lives and entertainment habits of many Indonesian women.

With PRENAGEN’s aim to be able to penetrate as many communities through this campaign, and to offer support in a way that is both more relevant and enjoyable, the brand welcomes renowned South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook as its latest brand ambassador this year.

Beyond being an entertainment icon who accompanies moments of "me-time," his initials, JCW, have also been incorporated into the next phase of the #SiapaTakutJadiIbu campaign message: "Jangan Cuma Worry" (Don't Just Worry), because PRENAGEN brings a “Special Gift for You” to support every woman along her journey.

The appointment of Ji Chang-wook as PRENAGEN’s Brand Ambassador conveys a message encouraging all women to transform their individual worries into positive, concrete steps toward preparation.

“Korean dramas often serve as a safe space and a source of rejuvenation for many women. The various warm characters portrayed by Ji Chang-wook consistently bring happiness and a sense of comfort. We have translated that warmth into the message ‘Don’t Just Worry.’ a relaxed invitation for women not to let fear hold them back, but to start moving forward according to their own unique timelines,” Junita added.

Ensuring proper nutritional support

For women focused on career development, preparing for the future can begin with nurturing physical and emotional well-being in a balanced way, free from external pressure. But when the right time comes, preparation may be the key that makes all the difference.

Women are increasingly active in seeking information, exchanging perspectives and exploring various options from diverse sources, whether through social media or in-person sharing spaces. The wealth of information and viewpoints they encounter aids in preparation and encourages them to determine the steps that best suit their own needs.

"I believe everyone’s life timeline is different; there is no such thing as being too late or too early. We don't need to feel anxious just because others are at a different stage. I choose to focus on maintaining my health, enjoying the process of self-discovery and preparing for the future at my own pace," Irene Suwandi, Art Content Creator. She is currently unmarried and does not have children.

However, for those planning a pregnancy or who are currently pregnant, the challenges shift toward bodily changes, emotional adjustments and selecting the right nutrition. But it doesn’t mean that they have all the answers. Through the #SiapaTakutJadiIbu campaign, PRENAGEN aims to create a supportive space where women can navigate each stage of their journey without feeling left behind or pressured by the paths of others.

Content Creator Debi Sagita shares her experience, "Going through pregnancy is full of surprises. I learned that being a prepared mother doesn't mean knowing everything from day one. What matters most is the willingness to learn and having the right support system."

Therefore, PRENAGEN takes it upon itself to help Indonesian women, as they have for the past four decades and continue to do today. The brand has provided a range of nutritional products to support women on their journey to motherhood, from preconception and pregnancy through to the breastfeeding stage. This support has continuously evolved to meet the increasingly diverse needs and lifestyles of women.

To address the demand for complete, convenient nutritional options that suit an active lifestyle, PRENAGEN introduces its latest innovation: a "No Added Sugar" range.

This is because for women who do not have children but want to, preparation can begin with self-discovery, adopting a healthy lifestyle, including paying attention to nutritional intake and understanding their life choices and personal goals.

For pregnant women, on the other hand, the journey toward motherhood brings physical and emotional changes, a wealth of new information and specific nutritional needs that require attention.

PRENAGEN Mommy No Added Sugar is available in Stick Pack and UHT formats. The Stick Pack offers a convenient solution ideal for an on-the-go lifestyle, while being rich in protein, folic acid, iron, vitamin D and DHA. Meanwhile, PRENAGEN UHT No Added Sugar comes in ready-to-drink packaging that is rich in folic acid, high in calcium and low in fat.

Regardless of the life stage they are in, every woman needs support to navigate the process with greater comfort, readiness and confidence.