House passes new manpower law, touts it as a ‘gift’ to workers

Workers hold flags on Tuesday during a rally outside the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Jl. Gatot Subroto in Central Jakarta calling for the passage of the Employment Protection Bill. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

The government targeted to finalize the bill before the end of October, following a Constitutional Court ruling on October 2024 that ordered the establishment of a new employment law separate from the Job Creation Law within two years.

T he House of Representatives passed the employment protection law in a plenary session on Tuesday, less than two months after lawmakers initiated the bill, with the government confident that the law will balance the rights of workers and employers.

Manpower Minister Yassierli said during the plenary session that the new law had “harmonized standards that were previously scattered and often caused uncertainties”, adding that it had also “fundamentally strengthened labor protections, making them more equitable”.

He outlined several key provisions deemed crucial for labor protection, starting with the guarantees of equal opportunities and treatment across all employment aspects.

“This bill reinforces the principle of nondiscrimination, including in the recruitment process, remuneration, career development and employment relations, so that every worker receives fair and equal treatment in the workplace,” he said.

Secondly, Yassierli said the law aims to strengthen protection for jobseekers by requiring employers to provide transparent labor market information, ensuring equal access while preventing fraudulent practices in the recruitment process.

He added that the law would also provide legal certainty for interns and internship programs, improve protection in the process of employee placement, promote fair labor relations and workplace safety, as well as impose proportional sanctions on employers who violate workers’ rights.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Yassierli went on to say that the law introduced measures to step up workforce certification and labor oversight, integrate employment data and arrange severance and unemployment protection schemes.