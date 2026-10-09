Prabowo launches $10.2b nickel downstream projects at Weda Bay

President Prabowo Subianto speaks at a ceremony for 11 new downstream nickel processing facilities the first shipment of electric vehicle batteries on Oct. 8, 2026, at Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Central Halmahera, North Maluku. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

The President launched on Thursday 11 downstream nickel and aluminum projects at the industrial park on Weda Bay in North Maluku, as part of the ongoing drive to turn the country into a major battery manufacturing hub amid the global EV boom.

P resident Prabowo Subianto launched on Thursday 11 downstream projects worth a combined US$10.2 billion at Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP), one of the country's largest nickel processing hubs, as well as the park’s first export of electric vehicle batteries.

“The new facilities will produce nickel-based battery materials, battery separators and electrolytes, electrolytic aluminum, electric heavy trucks and photovoltaic glass,” Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said at the ceremony.

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The downstream projects include four facilities entering commercial operations and seven new plants being built at the IWIP in Central Halmahera, North Maluku.

The four commercial projects, worth $3.4 billion, belong to nickel processing company PT Blue Sparking Energy, battery manufacturer PT REPT Battero Indonesia, aluminum producer PT Pioneer Aluminum Industries and heavy equipment maker PT XCMG Indonesia Manufacturing.

The seven plants under construction, valued at $6.8 billion, include those operated by nickel processor PT Guang Ching Nickel Cobalt, battery materials producer PT Inno Prima Material, battery chemicals maker PT Tinci Materials Indonesia, aluminum producer PT Weda Bay Aluminium, aluminum products maker PT Bintang Karya Aluminium, electric new energy vehicle manufacturer PT Foton Guangqing Motor Indonesia, as well as PT Flat Solar Energy Indonesia.

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The ceremony also marked the first exports of several products from the industrial park, including mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials from REPT Battero, electrolytic aluminum from Pioneer Aluminum and heavy equipment components from XCMG.