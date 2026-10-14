Government turns to AI to track wealthy taxpayers and their assets

An officer (right) helps a woman file her annual income tax return via the new Coretax platform of the Finance Ministry’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) on March 27, 2026, at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh regency, Aceh. ( Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

The Tax Office is developing an AI-assisted dashboard to track the assets of wealthy individuals and detect potential discrepancies in real-time, with taxpayer data protection a top priority.

T he Directorate General of Taxes (DJP) is developing artificial intelligence tools to track changes in the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and detect potential tax evasion, with a focus on the palm oil industry, according to Deputy Finance Minister Nurkholisoh Ibnu Aman.

The Tax Office was in the final stage of integrating AI into a dashboard that would map wealthy individuals, their families, companies, assets and relationships between entities, Ibnu said.

The tool will analyze news reports and corporate disclosures to identify corporate actions, such as mergers and acquisitions and share sales, as well as update the value of individuals’ shareholdings on the dashboard.

“This will help tax officers see changes in wealth as they happen, not a year later, not two years later,” the deputy minister said on Tuesday at the seventh Belt and Road Initiative Tax Administration Cooperation Forum (BRITACOM) in Jakarta.

The DJP is also using machine learning to identify potential tax discrepancies in the palm oil industry by analyzing electronic tax invoices and comparing the volume of fresh fruit bunches purchased by mills with their expected oil output and reported sales.

Read also: Govt aims to collect more tax without hiking rates

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Because businesses can describe goods differently on invoices, the system helps identify what was sold, in what quantities and at what prices.