Government taps MSME exports amid push into nontraditional markets

One of 20 participants from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) arranges products made during a fashion training program on May 14, 2024, organized by the Denpasar city administration in Bali. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Speaking at TEI 2026, the trade minister unveiled an integrated plan for MSMEs to become the backbone of Indonesian exports as the country sought to expand into nontraditional markets across the globe.

T he government is seeking to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) scale up and become the country’s main export players as it expands access to nontraditional markets.

During the launch of the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) on Wednesday, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia presented a new plan to increase MSMEs' capacity from merely providing supporting services to filling the role of “main players” in the global value chain.

“The Indonesian government is implementing national programs to empower MSMEs and cooperatives as well as increase digital and financial access to help MSMEs integrate into the global value chain,” he said.

Bahlil went on to say that market access to countries in Africa, Latin America, South Asia and Eastern Europe should be boosted by establishing free trade agreements that were “concrete and have a direct impact on the public”, and which could be optimized to benefit Indonesian exporters through a streamlined process.

“Don’t make export procedures too complicated. Restrictive technical rules must be simplified for more advanced exports. Access to export financing and insurance must be affordable, alongside continued intensive promotions,” he said.

“Downstream processing is key to increasing the value-added of Indonesia’s natural resources while strengthening national economic self-reliance,” Bahlil added, highlighting the government's wider downstream policy.

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