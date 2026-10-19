Government extends some halal certification deadlines to 2028

The Halal Indonesia logo, issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry’s Halal Product Assurance Administration Agency (BPJPH), is displayed on Feb. 23, 2026, on the storefront of a health and beauty outlet inside the Mall@Bassura retail complex in Jatinegara, East Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

The government said its decision to extend by two years deadlines originally set for October 2026, primarily for F&B and pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care goods, was based on input from various associations.

T he Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister announced on Friday that the transition period for mandatory halal certification, originally slated to end this month, would be extended by two years to give businesses more time to comply.

“Taking into account the readiness of the halal ecosystem, the government is extending the transition period for mandatory halal certification through a government regulation amending Government Regulation No. 42/2024,” Susiwijono Moegiarso, secretary to the coordinating economy minister, said on Friday.

Following the extension, food and beverages (F&B) and related services must have halal certification by Oct. 18, 2028. The same date applies to imported F&B products, including slaughterhouse products and slaughtering services, subject to the completion of mutual recognition agreements for halal certifications.

The deadline for traditional medicines, quasi-drugs, health supplements, cosmetics, chemical and genetically modified products as well as certain consumer goods has been extended to Oct. 17, 2028.

The deadlines for other categories remain unchanged. Over-the-counter (OTC) and limited OTC drugs must comply by Oct. 17, 2029, while prescription drugs, excluding psychotropic medications, have until Oct. 17, 2034.

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The government will adjust the relevant technical regulations to reflect the extended deadlines as well as revoke Halal Product Assurance Administration Agency (BPJPH) Regulation No. 4/2026 on conformity of foreign halal-certified products entering Indonesia.