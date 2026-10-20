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Indonesia to allow ‘limited’ coal quota relaxation as prices surge

Indonesian coal prices rose to US$154 per tonne for coal with a calorific value of 6,330 kcal/kg.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, October 20, 2026

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Heavy equipment is operated at a coal mine in East Kalimantan in this undated photograph. Heavy equipment is operated at a coal mine in East Kalimantan in this undated photograph. ( JP/Indra Harsaputra)

C

oordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has announced that the government is considering a limited relaxation of coal production quotas after Indonesian coal prices rose to US$154 per tonne for coal with a calorific value of 6,330 kcal/kg.

Speaking after a limited cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday, Bahlil, who also serves as the Energy and Mineral Resources Minister, said the price increase presents an opportunity for Indonesia to optimize its coal production.

However, he emphasized that any output increase must balance supply and demand in the market.

“We hope that with favorable prices, we can increase production; we are implementing a limited relaxation to maintain the supply-demand balance, while also aiming to boost our foreign exchange inflows in the near term,” Bahlil said, as reported by Bisnis.com.

The government expected the rise in coal prices to contribute more significantly to foreign exchange earnings from the mineral and coal sector. 

Nevertheless, Bahlil did not specify the nature of the relaxation, the targeted increase in production volume or the timeline for the policy’s implementation.

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Beyond coal, Bahlil highlighted positive developments in the mineral downstreaming agenda, particularly concerning nickel. 

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