Govt rolls out year-end travel discounts, extends economic stimulus

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
A VAT waiver is offered for domestic economy class flights during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
he government has introduced transportation discounts for the 2026/2027 Christmas and New Year holiday period, including a value-added tax waiver for domestic economy class flights, as part of a broader stimulus package aimed at sustaining household spending and economic growth through the end of the year.
As the Government Communications Agency announced on Sunday, the transportation incentives cover domestic scheduled flights, trains, passenger ships and ferry crossings, with discounts of up to 30 percent on ticket fares and up to 100 percent on certain port service charges.
The VAT waiver on airfares applies to tickets purchased from Oct. 20, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027 for travel from Dec. 22, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027.
The facility applies to the base fare and fuel surcharge for domestic economy-class scheduled flights, but excludes additional services, such as excess baggage and seat selection.
The policy is intended to ease travel costs during the year-end holidays while encouraging domestic tourism and related economic activity.
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the transportation stimulus, agreed upon in the middle of the year, was expected to benefit around 6.6 million people and to cost the state around Rp 883 billion.
“The [Christmas and New Year] stimulus includes an agreed 30 percent discount on tickets, 30 percent for ships, special pricing for port services from ASDP [state-owned passenger ferry operator], as well as government-borne VAT for domestic air travel,” Airlangga said on Friday.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.