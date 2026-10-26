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IDX doubles down on tackling manipulative trading

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is stepping up its capital market surveillance by preparing a mechanism to publicly announce and immediately investigate any indications of manipulative trading, but consistent and transparent execution will be crucial to reviving investor confidence. 

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, October 26, 2026

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The logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the bourse's headquarters in Jakarta on April 19, 2026. The logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the bourse's headquarters in Jakarta on April 19, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is stepping up its capital market surveillance by preparing a mechanism to publicly announce and immediately investigate any indications of manipulative trading, but consistent and transparent execution will be crucial to reviving investor confidence.

IDX president director Jeffrey Hendrik told a press conference on Monday that the bourse would seek to implement more “effective” surveillance to ensure fair trading practices in the market.

The bourse traditionally relies on several investor protection measures, including issuing unusual market activity (UMA) alerts, “cooling down” suspensions and conducting targeted investigations.

Jeffrey announced that the IDX would soon introduce a new measure to curb manipulative trading activity.

“We will no longer issue immediate actions or UMAs. With our current technology, once we detect any early indications of manipulative practices or pricing in the market, we will issue a report to initiate an investigation,” he said.

During the investigation, the IDX will also issue a public disclosure and may execute an account freeze.

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Jeffrey explained that the mechanism, which shifts enforcement from a full stock trading suspension to halting specific accounts in certain securities, was aimed at preserving broader market liquidity.

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