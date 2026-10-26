RI, Tsingshan discuss ‘deeper’ nickel downstream projects in Morowali, Weda Bay

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The push comes as nickel producers at the Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), including Tsingshan, prepare coordinated output cuts amid falling prices and rising operational costs.
nvestment Minister Rosan Roeslani met with Tsingshan Holding Group chairman Xiang Guangda during a visit to China to discuss developing Indonesia’s nickel and stainless steel industries.
In an update Rosan shared on his official Instagram account on Sunday, he said the meeting focused on deepening processing at Tsingshan’s Morowali and Weda Bay operations and identifying new downstream industries to develop there.
“We discussed the development of the nickel and stainless steel industries in Indonesia, with an emphasis on deepening downstreaming efforts and exploring opportunities for the development of further downstream industries,” Rosan said in the post.
He noted that, given Tsingshan’s existing industrial base in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, and Weda Bay, North Maluku, further development could strengthen national industrial capacity and enhance Indonesia’s position in the global supply chain.
Xiang is widely known as the “Nickel King” and founded Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the world’s largest producers of crude stainless steel.
Tsingshan operates several nickel and stainless steel processing plants and facilities in Indonesia.
Within the Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), the company operates PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS), PT Sulawesi Mining Investment Indonesia (SMI), PT Guangqing Nickel Corporations Indonesia (GCNS) and PT Merdeka Tsingshan Indonesia (MTI).
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