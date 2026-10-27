Concern for child nutrition inspires Annabelle to introduce NURIVO for active young people

Inspired by a high school student's curiosity, NURIVO Original was developed in collaboration with PT Duta Niaga using milk-based ingredients, sacha inchi oil and kapok flower honey, with an underlying commitment to social responsibility.

N URIVO has introduced NURIVO Original, a milk-based powdered drink with a honey flavor, as an additional nutritional option for active school-age children and teenagers.

Behind the new product is Annabelle Kelly Setiady, NURIVO's project leader and a senior high school student whose curiosity about nutrition has developed into hands-on experience in product design, manufacturing collaboration, food regulations and socially conscious entrepreneurship.

The inspiration for NURIVO Original grew from two interconnected observations. Annabelle noticed that children and teenagers led active lives filled with schoolwork, sports, extracurricular activities and personal interests, making balanced nutrition an important part of their daily routines. At the same time, she became increasingly aware of the challenges of meeting children's nutritional needs in Indonesia as well as combating persistent stunting, which requires collective efforts from various stakeholders.

“As a student, I see my friends engaging in so many activities and wanting to better understand what is good for their bodies. Reading about child nutrition issues in Indonesia also made me realize that not all children have equal access to adequate nutrition. That inspired me to learn more seriously and try to develop something beneficial,” Annabelle told a press conference in Jakarta on Oct. 20 to mark the launch of NURIVO Original.

Her interest went beyond popular ingredient trends, and she studied the roles of protein and amino acids in growth and tissue maintenance before discussing ingredient selection with the manufacturing team.

The development process involved evaluating nutritional composition, ingredient characteristics, flavor, solubility, quality and the feasibility of producing a consistent formula on a commercial scale.

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NURIVO Original incorporates milk-based ingredients, including cow's and goat’a milk protein powders. It also contains sacha inchi (Inca nut) oil, a plant-based ingredient known for its unsaturated fatty acids, including omega-3 fatty acids.

Through her research, Annabelle explored the nutritional roles of these fatty acids while recognizing that children's growth, development and learning abilities depend on multiple factors. No single ingredient, she learned, can guarantee improved concentration or academic performance.

Another distinctive feature of NURIVO Original is that it contains 10 percent randu (kapok flower) honey. Its incorporation in the product formulation contributes to the drink’s characteristic flavor and aroma. Together with the other ingredients, it helps create a convenient beverage tailored to the preferences of its intended consumers.

(Courtesy of Nurivo)

Commercial production

Annabelle researched potential manufacturing partners herself, seeking a company that could turn her product concept into a commercially viable drink. She went on to work directly with Duta Niaga on formulation trials and sensory evaluations, tasting samples and providing feedback as the team refined the product. Along the way, she learned how choices about ingredients could affect flavor, cost, quality and regulatory compliance.

Duta Niaga provided the technical expertise to refine the formula for commercial production, including ingredient assessments, quality controls, blending and packaging processes designed to maintain consistency.

“Throughout the NURIVO [collaboration] process, Annabelle was actively involved in discussions and evaluations while our team handled technical assessments and industry requirements,” said Duta Niaga director Lilik Dwi Hindratno.

For Annabelle, the collaboration gave her an opportunity to learn about product registration with the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM). She became familiar with food classification, ingredient listings, nutrition information declarations and packaging requirements. Formal documentation and regulatory submissions were, of course, handled by authorized professionals.

Nonetheless, the experience taught her that building a brand must go hand in hand with quality control, product safety and responsible communication with consumers.

As NURIVO Original entered the commercial stage, Annabelle took the lead in developing its online and direct-sales channels. She is also learning how to use customer feedback, purchasing patterns and repeat orders to inform the business's next steps.

Given Annabelle’s age, Adeline Tjahjadi provided guidance and helped formalize the legal and administrative arrangements for the manufacturing partnership.

(Courtesy of Nurivo)

Social responsibility

Beyond product and business development, NURIVO also carries a social commitment.

During the launch period, 100 percent of profits from NURIVO sales will be channeled to social assistance programs through the Indonesian Buddhist Association (Persatuan Umat Buddha Indonesia) in Jakarta.

The series of launch events included a symbolic handover to the representatives of beneficiaries of the social assistance program, a separate initiative intended to support people in need that also reflects Annabelle's concern about social inequality and nutritional challenges in the wider community.

“I learned that building a business isn't just about having an idea and selling a product. You have to be willing to learn, collaborate with experts and take responsibility for your decisions,” Annabelle said.

“I hope NURIVO continues to offer me valuable learning experiences, remains a relevant choice for consumers and brings positive value to others.”

NURIVO Original, with the slogan “Fuel for Your Active Day”, invites young people to pay attention to their nutritional needs as they continue to learn, create and stay active.

The product is intended to complement, not replace, regular meals and a balanced, nutritious diet.