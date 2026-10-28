The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Downgrading Indonesia: The price of getting by

As prices climb, families are switching to cheaper food, personal care products and health services, while cutting back on savings and leisure.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Coffee on the go: Workers buy iced coffee from a mobile vendor near an office building on Jl. M.H. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2026. Mobile coffee stalls offer an affordable caffeine fix, with prices ranging from Rp 5,000 (28 US cents) to Rp 20,000 per cup. Coffee on the go: Workers buy iced coffee from a mobile vendor near an office building on Jl. M.H. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2026. Mobile coffee stalls offer an affordable caffeine fix, with prices ranging from Rp 5,000 (28 US cents) to Rp 20,000 per cup. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

I

ntan Putri Dewi, a 33-year-old mother of three in Purworejo, Central Java, never imagined she would face such financial hardship that she would have to sell her belongings to cover daily expenses.

Her family had once lived comfortably, but her husband's snack-distribution business in neighboring Kebumen began to decline in late 2024.

At the time, Intan was pregnant with their third child. Unlike during her first two pregnancies, she could no longer afford regular visits to an obstetrician or buy vitamins and milk supplements. Instead, she relied on free services at the local community health center (Puskesmas) for prenatal checkups, ultrasound scans and vitamins.

She also downgraded her family's national health insurance coverage under BPJS Kesehatan from Class 2, with monthly premiums of Rp 100,000 (US$5.5) per family member, to Class 3, which costs Rp 35,000.

“We used to be able to afford trips out of town, clothes for the children, milk, vitamins and even savings. But 2024 and 2025 were really hard years for us,” she said.

In mid-2025, her husband found a job at a fast-moving consumer goods company. Intan also took a part-time job teaching mathematics at a local school, earning Rp 300,000 a month to supplement the family income. She eventually quit because the pay did not justify the time she spent away from her children.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Last year, we often had beef and seafood for our meals. This year, we eat more chicken, fish, eggs, tofu and tempeh instead.” — Pratiwi Sari, 40, homemaker

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row

Kota Tua vendors back revamp but fear being sidelined

Singapore to explore new tech to weather global ‘resource nationalism,' minister says

Students protest Central Kalimantan haze

Jakarta’s over-30 crowd rediscovers the dance floor in daylight

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Business

 View more
Coffee on the go: Workers buy iced coffee from a mobile vendor near an office building on Jl. M.H. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2026. Mobile coffee stalls offer an affordable caffeine fix, with prices ranging from Rp 5,000 (28 US cents) to Rp 20,000 per cup.
Economy

Downgrading Indonesia: The price of getting by
Motorcyclists line up to fill up on Oct. 14 at a gas station in Denpasar amid a fuel supply shortage on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
Economy

Higher fuel imports a headache for state budget
This handout photo taken and released by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on October 27, 2026 shows Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Singapore.
Economy

In Singapore, Merz seeks to widen market access to counter trade restrictions

Highlight
Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry's office in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze
Musicians perform during the 10th Colours of Culture Festival 2026 in Jakarta’s Kota Tua district on Friday, Oct. 16. The annual cultural festival celebrates Indonesia’s diversity through art, traditional textiles, music and culinary offerings under the theme “Tanda Mata Indonesia” (A Gift from Indonesia). The festival runs through Oct. 18.
Editorial

Revamping Jakarta, authentically
Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a gas station in Denpasar amid a fuel supply shortage on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Oct. 14, 2026.
Economy

Higher fuel imports a headache for state budget

The Latest

 View more
Academia

ASEAN has the tools to tackle the haze crisis
Politics

House presses on with asset forfeiture bill during recess
Politics

Government weighs changing corruption law to boost investment climate
Academia

Link and match: MSCI, the deep state and weapons procurement
Opinion

Analysis: Smartphone plan coordination, planning under scrutiny
Economy

Downgrading Indonesia: The price of getting by
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore to work together on regional haze
Editorial

Revamping Jakarta, authentically
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Downgrading Indonesia: The price of getting by

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.