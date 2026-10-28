Govt urges Toyota to boost vehicle exports from Indonesia

Imported Toyota cars are unloaded from a cargo vessel on Wednesday at the Shenzhen Dachan Bay Terminals in Guangdong province, China. (Reuters/-)

Toyota stressed the need for stimulus to boost spending power and revive new car sales, noting that Indonesia’s automotive industry had experienced a shift in demand toward used vehicles.

I ndustry Minister Muhammad Sarmuji has urged PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN), the local subsidiary of Japanese auto giant Toyota, to increase vehicle exports from Indonesia by exploring production of double-cab pickup trucks for the Australian market and boosting battery electric vehicle (BEV) production.

The ministry met with the company’s executives in Jakarta on Tuesday to discuss the development of domestic vehicle production, exports and industry growth.

“We have asked Toyota to increase car exports from Indonesia, both by expanding its model lineup and the number of export destinations,” Sarmuji said following the meeting, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He pointed to Australia as a potential export market, citing its geographical proximity and Indonesia’s trade agreement with the country.

However, Sarmuji said that “neighboring countries” still account for a significant share of Australia’s vehicle imports, prompting him to encourage Toyota to manufacture double-cab pickup trucks in Indonesia to tap the Australian market. Besides Indonesia, Thailand is another Toyota manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on commercial vehicles.

He said that the government was ready to optimize the local automotive regulatory framework to support the production.

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Sarmuji also asked the automaker to accelerate its BEV manufacturing roadmap by producing hybrid vehicles and operating a local hybrid battery plant to supply components to global markets.