UAE to ship 30 million crude barrels to RI, says SKK Migas

Motorists line up to buy Pertalite gasoline on July 16 at a gas station in Medan, North Sumatra. State-owned fuel distributor PT Pertamina Patra Niaga is working to reduce long lines by extending gas station operations to 24 hours and deploying 30 additional fuel tanker trucks to supply several gas stations across North Sumatra. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

Previously, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia claimed that Indonesia no longer bought crude oil from the Middle East and was diversifying its sources to other countries, including India and China.

T he United Arab Emirates (UAE) is going to ship 30 million barrels of crude to Indonesia as the government scrambles to secure supplies amid spiking demands for subsidized fuels.

Djoko Siswanto, head of the Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas), said the shipment was among the topics discussed during a Tuesday meeting between Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and UAE Ambassador for Indonesia Abdulla Salem AlDhaheri in Jakarta.

“[The Ambassador] stated that they will ship their oil to Indonesia up to 30 million barrels without cost, without working capital, including free shipping. It's good news for us,” Djoko said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

Djoko did not elaborate on what he meant by “without cost” or explain in detail the form the agreement would take, its timeline or how it would be financed.

The news broke a day after Minister Bahlil claimed that Indonesia no longer bought crude from the Middle East. He said in a press briefing on Monday that he would visit “India, China and several countries” to get supply certainty.

The agreement came as the government scrambles to secure supplies amid spiking domestic demands for RON-90 Pertalite, a subsidized gasoline brand from state-owned energy company Pertamina.

Prospects Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Bahlil attributed the Pertalite demand spike to price increase of unsubsidized fuels, particularly the RON-92 Pertamax, the cheapest of Pertamina’s non-subsidized gasoline. He also revealed in the briefing that the Pertalite reserves stood at 18 days.