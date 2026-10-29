Danantara executive owns stakes in OJK-sanctioned brokerage: Bloomberg

Pandu Sjahrir (left), Danantara’s chief investment officer, appears at an event in Jakarta to announce the state asset fund’s leadership on March 24, 2025. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

Anonymous Bloomberg sources have linked the state asset fund's chief investment officer to indirect ownership of shares in PT Supra Sekuritas Indonesia, which they say is among nine brokerages that have been slapped with sanctions on suspicion of market manipulation.

P andu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of state asset fund Danantara, reportedly owns stakes in a security brokerage that has been slapped with sanctions over its suspected involvement market manipulation.

According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, Pandu indirectly owns a 27.5 percent stake in PT Supra Sekuritas Indonesia, identified by anonymous sources familiar with the matter as one of the nine brokerages penalized by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) last week.

The OJK imposed sanctions on the brokerages over suspicion of coordinated trading but only divulged the firms’ initials, including PT SS, which Bloomberg’s sources named as Supra Sekuritas.

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The brokerage was allegedly involved in illicit activities tied to PT Dian Swastika Sentosa, a company owned by conglomerate Sinar Mas Group that trades on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) under the ticker symbol DSSA.

In a press statement on Oct. 21, the OJK said it found evidence that unspecified clients had engaged in market manipulation through the nine brokerages. It also imposed an administrative sanction on a director of PT SS, identified only by the initial R, whose underwriter license was suspended for one year.

Further, the authority has slapped a Rp 1.5 trillion (US$82.7 million) fine on a company identified as PT SMT that was involved in Dian Swastika Sentosa’s public listing.

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“The market manipulation mentioned above was conducted in a planned and structured manner that prompted DSSA’s stock price to experience quite a significant increase,” the OJK said in the statement.