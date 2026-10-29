The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Free meals program offers little lift for MSMEs, survey finds

A research from Indef revealed that around 80 percent of MSMEs had yet to identify new business opportunities from the free meal program.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 29, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A student serves cut melon to a classmate during a trial of the free nutritious meal program using a buffet-style system at Muhammadiyah Bantar Elementary School in Sentolo, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta, on Oct. 8, 2026. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is developing the buffet-style system, involving students in scheduled food service to test the effectiveness of serving meals that are warmer and fresher while reducing food waste. A student serves cut melon to a classmate during a trial of the free nutritious meal program using a buffet-style system at Muhammadiyah Bantar Elementary School in Sentolo, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta, on Oct. 8, 2026. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is developing the buffet-style system, involving students in scheduled food service to test the effectiveness of serving meals that are warmer and fresher while reducing food waste. (Antara/Rahid Putra Laksana)

D

espite the programs’ widespread reach, most micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had yet to benefit from President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship initiatives, including free nutritious meal program and Red and White Cooperatives, raising concerns about their ability to generate inclusive local economic growth.

The survey from the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) of 1,806 formal and informal MSMEs conducted in August found that 97 percent of respondents were familiar with free meals program, which had reached 92 percent of the villages and urban wards covered by the survey.

However, around 80 percent of respondents had yet to identify new business opportunities from the program.

Meanwhile, 22 percent businesses reported declining business activity following the free meals program’s introduction, compared with only 5 percent who experienced an increase, with informal businesses were the most negatively affected.

Dzulfian Syafrian, a researcher at Indef’s Center of Trade and Investment, said the impact of government spending depended on where the money was spent and which businesses supplied the programs.

“If MBG [free meals program] ingredients are purchased from farmers and MSMEs around the kitchens, the money will circulate several times in the village and create a multiplier effect. Conversely, if supplies come from large suppliers outside the region, more of the economic benefits will accrue outside that area,” Dzulfian said in a statement on Oct. 18.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He warned that the free meals program could divert spending previously directed toward school canteens and vendors near schools. A similar risk could arise if Red and White Cooperatives outlets competed directly with existing village shops.

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

Free meals program offers little lift for MSMEs, survey finds

BGN dismisses SPPG head in Cirebon after food poisoning hit 395 students

Prabowo's allies distance themselves from flagship free meals program

Indonesia will not approach 8% GDP growth anytime soon, Fitch forecasts

AGO wraps up probe against ex-free meals chief

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Business

 View more
A student serves cut melon to a classmate during a trial of the free nutritious meal program using a buffet-style system at Muhammadiyah Bantar Elementary School in Sentolo, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta, on Oct. 8, 2026. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) is developing the buffet-style system, involving students in scheduled food service to test the effectiveness of serving meals that are warmer and fresher while reducing food waste.
Economy

Free meals program offers little lift for MSMEs, survey finds
A dog looks out of a car window next to signs on empty fuel dispensers at a Shell gasoline station that ran out of fuel, in Sydney, Australia, on March 30, 2026.
Companies

Shell profit soars as Mideast war disrupts energy supplies
Pandu Sjahrir (left), Danantara’s chief investment officer, appears at an event in Jakarta to announce the state asset fund’s leadership on March 24, 2025.
Companies

Danantara executive owns stakes in OJK-sanctioned brokerage: Bloomberg

Highlight
Students attend a class at state elementary school SDN 6 Pekanbaru in Riau on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. The Pekanbaru administration has resumed in-person classes for elementary and junior high school students, requiring them to wear masks as air quality improves after forest and land fire haze forced schools to switch to distance learning.
Society

Haze disrupts schooling, threatens learning outcomes
Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) shakes hands with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry's office in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2026.
Editorial

Fire, smoke and statesmanship
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Archipelago

Rains bring relief to Indonesian provinces weary of fire haze

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK searches Djarum's office in excise graft probe
Economy

Free meals program offers little lift for MSMEs, survey finds
Archipelago

Rains bring relief to Indonesian provinces weary of fire haze
Companies

Shell profit soars as Mideast war disrupts energy supplies
Companies

Danantara executive owns stakes in OJK-sanctioned brokerage: Bloomberg
Middle East and Africa

What's at stake for Trump in Israel's deadlocked election?
Americas

After landing in US, Flavio Bolsonaro declares himself Brazil's rightful leader
Tech

Indonesia’s digital trade opportunity starts at home
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Free meals program offers little lift for MSMEs, survey finds

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.