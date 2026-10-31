The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist

The industry will need to move urgently, analysts and industry executives said, as United States President Donald Trump's regulators promote deeper integration of digital assets into the financial system, raising the stakes for an industry with a history of big hacks.

Hannah Lang (Reuters)
Sat, October 31, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken on Oct. 30, 2026. Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken on Oct. 30, 2026. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

C

rypto exchanges are taking quick action to bolster their defenses and urging greater industry-wide information-sharing after a record $6.3 billion hack of Binance exposed their vulnerability just as they become more embedded in mainstream finance.

Coinbase said it made adjustments to its systems that store cryptocurrency keys offline "solely out of an abundance of caution," while Kraken said it was monitoring industry incidents for lessons it could apply to its defenses.

But the industry will need to move urgently, analysts and industry executives said, as United States President Donald Trump's regulators promote deeper integration of digital assets into the financial system, raising the stakes for an industry with a history of big hacks.

"For crypto to reach its full potential, the security situation must be addressed immediately," said Chris Perkins, Franklin Templeton's head of crypto.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, halted withdrawals after Thursday's attack, which analysts blamed on North Korea, and said it would use company funds to cover the losses.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said on X that the “complex attack” may have begun with a compromised software engineer’s laptop, giving hackers access to systems used to process withdrawals. The company later found additional breaches, while software designed to erase traces of the attack hampered the investigation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Rival crypto exchanges moved quickly on Friday to shore up their own systems and to reassure customers that their tokens were safe

“Full-time teams at Kraken look for potential vulnerabilities every day,” a Kraken spokesperson said.

Still, even as the industry reeled from the biggest cryptocurrency heist of all time, executives expressed confidence that Binance had sufficient resources to cover the losses and that the hack would not have broader financial repercussions.

Bitcoin fell more than 4 percent on Thursday while ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 5 percent, although both tokens recovered some of that ground on Friday.

"Our expectation is the industry writ large will actually not suffer material losses, even though Binance is obviously going to have to deal with the exploit directly," said Josh Riezman, chief legal and strategy officer at crypto firm GSR.

The bulk of the heist unfolded in around 20 minutes late on Thursday and bore similarities to previous attacks blamed on North Korea, according ​to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis.

North Korea routinely denies involvement in cryptocurrency thefts, and its mission in Geneva did not respond to requests for comment.

While much remains unclear, social engineering, a common tactic in which hackers trick victims into revealing sensitive information or granting access to systems, may have been involved in compromising the laptop, security experts said.

Harry Donnelly, CEO of Circuit, a crypto risk infrastructure company, said companies are planning more employee training to guard against social engineering attacks.

In such attacks, hackers race to launder the funds before the exchange detects the breach and token issuers freeze assets. Stablecoin issuer Tether said it had frozen nearly $1.57 billion linked to Binance, while Circle said it froze $800 million. Bitcoin and ether cannot be frozen because no single entity controls the coins.

Chainalysis said the hackers appeared to be using sophisticated laundering patterns it had not seen before.

On Friday, some crypto exchange executives called for the industry to develop a coordinated hack detection system.

"We need a real-time alert system that allows participants to share information immediately when a hack occurs, coordinate a rapid response, and temporarily freeze suspected stolen funds," said Star Xu, CEO of crypto exchange OKX, in a post on X.

GSR's Riezman added that the Binance hack could spur the industry to act: "As we're at this kind of confluence moment for traditional finance and digital assets, I think it's obviously important that we continue to improve, and I think this, if anything, will be a catalyst for that."

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Related Article

Gemini hacked three companies in first known breakout by Google's AI

US, China gear up for mid-September AI safety talks

From lottery draws to fiscal spending, China broadens digital yuan footprint

Robinhood to enter RI with broker, crypto trader acquisitions

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Popular

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

RI urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

More in Business

 View more
Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken on Oct. 30, 2026.
Tech

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
Visitors crowd the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, in this undated photo. The event drew a total of 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3.
Regulations

Hybrid cars could sway buyers if the incentives add up
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global index provider MSCI raised concerns about Indonesia's stock market.
Markets

IDX index on brink of 5,000 after bruising week

Highlight
Get ready: An election official moves a ballot box on Feb. 28, 2020, from the Ciamis Regional Elections (Pilkada) logistics warehouse in Ciamis regency, West Java.
Politics

Election panel delay sparks interference fears
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Editorial

No resting on fleeting rain
An electronic display board inside the main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta shows an overall downward movement across most stocks during the lunch break on Jan. 29, 2026, when the IDX Composite index fell 6.3 percent after global index provider MSCI raised concerns about Indonesia's stock market.
Markets

IDX index on brink of 5,000 after bruising week

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Crypto exchanges call for quick moves to bolster defenses after Binance heist
Europe

Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies
Archipelago

Rare Javan banteng calf born at conservation center in West Java
Archipelago

Medan man arrested for allegedly insulting Jesus during TikTok livestream
Americas

Rubio urges G20 cooperation amid rifts over wars in Ukraine, Middle East
Academia

Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity
Opinion

Analysis: Two years of Prabowo: The cost of presidential ambition
Society

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.