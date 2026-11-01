Danantara claims Time tie-up is nonfinancial despite logo appearance

The logo of state asset fund Danantara appears on the backdrop as Mati Amin (left) and Shabana Basij-Rasikh, co-founder of Afghan online education platform SOLAx, pose for a photo at the 2026 TIME100 Next Gala at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City on Oct. 29, 2026. (AFP/Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy)

Danantara is in discussion to participate in nine of Time’s international forums, including the TIME100 Davos Dinner & Talks, the TIME100 Impact Dinner, the TIME100 AI Leadership Forum and the TIME Earth Awards.

S tate asset fund Danantara says it is still negotiating a potential partnership with United States-based Time magazine to promote investment opportunities in Indonesia, following the appearance of its logo at the TIME100 Next 2026 event in New York on Thursday.

Pahala Mansury, Danantara’s managing director for global relations and communications, said the logo’s appearance reflected an early gesture of appreciation from Time for progress in discussions over a proposed nonfinancial, or in-kind, strategic partnership between the two parties.

“It is part of a nonfinancial support scheme offered by Time, as we are still discussing a partnership for international forums such as the TIME Davos Forum,” Pahala said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that the proposed partnership would include Danantara’s participation in nine of Time’s international forums, including the TIME100 Davos Dinner & Talks, the TIME100 Impact Dinner, the TIME100 AI Leadership Forum and the TIME Earth Awards.

Pahala said the participation would serve as an opportunity to showcase Indonesia’s investment potential and strengthen ties with global investors. Danantara would use the events to promote strategic sectors, including film and culture, the creative economy, tourism and sustainable investment.

However, he did not explain whether Danantara would be required to make a financial contribution to participate in the events or how much it might cost.

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“Discussions on these partnerships are still at a preliminary stage,” he said. “We continue to uphold good corporate governance, accountability and national interests [in the partnership].”