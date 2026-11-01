Danantara claims Time tie-up is nonfinancial despite logo appearance

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Danantara is in discussion to participate in nine of Time’s international forums, including the TIME100 Davos Dinner & Talks, the TIME100 Impact Dinner, the TIME100 AI Leadership Forum and the TIME Earth Awards.
tate asset fund Danantara says it is still negotiating a potential partnership with United States-based Time magazine to promote investment opportunities in Indonesia, following the appearance of its logo at the TIME100 Next 2026 event in New York on Thursday.
Pahala Mansury, Danantara’s managing director for global relations and communications, said the logo’s appearance reflected an early gesture of appreciation from Time for progress in discussions over a proposed nonfinancial, or in-kind, strategic partnership between the two parties.
“It is part of a nonfinancial support scheme offered by Time, as we are still discussing a partnership for international forums such as the TIME Davos Forum,” Pahala said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara.
He added that the proposed partnership would include Danantara’s participation in nine of Time’s international forums, including the TIME100 Davos Dinner & Talks, the TIME100 Impact Dinner, the TIME100 AI Leadership Forum and the TIME Earth Awards.
Pahala said the participation would serve as an opportunity to showcase Indonesia’s investment potential and strengthen ties with global investors. Danantara would use the events to promote strategic sectors, including film and culture, the creative economy, tourism and sustainable investment.
However, he did not explain whether Danantara would be required to make a financial contribution to participate in the events or how much it might cost.
“Discussions on these partnerships are still at a preliminary stage,” he said. “We continue to uphold good corporate governance, accountability and national interests [in the partnership].”
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.