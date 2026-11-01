Prabowo asks Kadin to be govt’s ‘strategic partner’

President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Kadin member and Lippo Group Chairman James Riady on Saturday at the President’s Hambalang residence in Bogor, West Java. (Antara/-)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has asked the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to become the government’s strategic partner, putting pressure on the organization to contribute more to national economic development.

“The President wants Kadin to not only be an organization for businesspeople but also a strategic partner for the nation,” Presidential Advisory Board member Bambang Soesatyo said in a press statement released after Prabowo met Kadin behind closed doors on Saturday.

He went on to say that the wish “should be answered by real work” and “productive investments” as well as through an expansion of export markets.

Bambang, a former People’s Consultative Assembly speaker, said Prabowo’s instruction had to be heeded immediately and that business should create more jobs and help push economic growth.

The fact that slightly over half of the realized investment materialized in regions outside of Java means Kadin could “proactively attract investment, develop industries based on local potential and create new jobs, so that economic growth becomes more evenly spread out”.

Bambang’s statement reads that the government “needs support from businesses” and “differing interests or business competition should be placed within the bigger framework of the nation’s interests”.

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“When the world faces wars, supply chain disruptions, climate change and financial uncertainty, Indonesia must not just be a market. We have to be a producer, innovator, raw material processor and a main actor in the global market,” said Bambang, who is also a Kadin official.