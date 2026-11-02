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Trade surplus narrows on rising energy imports

September's narrow trade surplus, which included an energy deficit of $2.31 billion due to a 37 percent jump in refined petroleum products, may shrink further on an anticipated rise in energy demand toward the year-end.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, November 2, 2026

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Gantry cranes load containers onto a Portuguese-flagged vessel on June 24, 2025, at a shipping terminal at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java. Gantry cranes load containers onto a Portuguese-flagged vessel on June 24, 2025, at a shipping terminal at Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java. (Antara/Aji Styawan)

T

he trade surplus narrowed in September as rising imports of energy and industrial inputs ate into gains from strong outbound shipments of Indonesia’s top exports.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) revealed that the country posted a trade surplus of US$3.36 billion in September, down from $3.55 billion in August and $4.20 billion a year ago, as exports rose 11.9 percent year-on-year (yoy) to $27.6 billion while imports climbed 18.4 percent to $24.2 billion.

Read also: Trade surplus grows in August on higher manufacturing exports

On Monday, BPS deputy for distribution and services statistics Ateng Hartono told journalists: “The September trade surplus was primarily supported by non-oil and gas commodities, which recorded a surplus of $5.67 billion.”

The leading categories were animal and vegetable fats and oils, mineral fuels and iron and steel.

“Meanwhile, the oil and gas trade balance posted a $2.31 billion deficit, with petroleum products and crude oil being the main contributors,” Ateng added.

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Net oil importer Indonesia saw oil and gas imports climb 23.94 percent yoy to $631.4 million in September, driven by a 37 percent jump in refined petroleum products that more than offset a 7 percent decline in crude oil purchases.

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