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RI rules out power exports to Singapore in near term, citing domestic needs

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, November 3, 2026

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Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and state-owned electricity company PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction of the Gilimanuk solar power plant on Aug. 25 in Jembrana, Bali. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center), Bali Governor Wayan Koster (left) and state-owned electricity company PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo (right) inspect the construction of the Gilimanuk solar power plant on Aug. 25 in Jembrana, Bali. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

I

ndonesia cannot yet export electricity, Coordinating Downstream and Energy Transition Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said, prioritizing domestic demand and urging Danantara Indonesia not to “give in to lobbying."

He added that the jurisdiction over such permits lies with the energy ministry.

“I have already announced that Indonesia will not be in a position to export electricity anytime soon. We still need the electricity ourselves. It’s not happening,” Bahlil, who also serves as energy and mineral resources minister, said during the Minerba Convex event at JIEXPO Kemayoran on Monday.

He warned against any lobbying for export permits, specifically urging state asset fund Danantara Indonesia not to entertain such efforts. Bahlil stressed that the authority over export permits rested solely with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, not Danantara.

“I have told Danantara: Do not let yourselves be lobbied. It’s not happening,” he said, adding that decisions on exports must prioritize national interests and sovereignty. “The dignity of the state represents the dignity of the 280 million people who make up this nation.”

The minister’s remarks follow earlier comments that pricing remains the main obstacle to planned solar power exports to Singapore. The government is negotiating a mutually beneficial price agreement, with the authority to set export prices resting with the state.

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Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 2, Bahlil said Indonesia remained open to exporting electricity but would prioritize domestic needs if buyers were unwilling to meet its price.

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