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Exporters wary of Danantara’s commodity export fees

Nickel industry group warned that if the fee is too high, it could eat into companies’ margins and reduce the price competitiveness of local commodities in overseas markets. 

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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A vehicle moves past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta A vehicle moves past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

E

xporters are seeking clarity on fees that state asset fund Danantara's commodity trading arm plans to impose on shipments of coal, palm oil and ferroalloys, warning that excessive charges could erode profit margins and undermine the competitiveness of the country’s top exports.

The Indonesian Nickel Industry Forum (FINI) said on Tuesday that exporters were still waiting for details on the service fees to be charged by PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI), which has been tasked with managing exports of the three strategic commodities.

FINI chairman Arif Perdana Kusumah said the industry wanted the charges to remain low enough to avoid adding significantly to companies' operating costs, particularly as Indonesian commodities compete with suppliers from other countries in international markets.

“If there is going to be a fee, how much will it be? The industry's hope is that it will not be too high, eventually eating into our margins and reducing the price competitiveness of our commodities overseas,” Arif said at Minerba Convex 2026 on Tuesday.

Read also: Danantara export body launches with future role still hazy

Arif said the nickel association had yet to receive a definitive figure despite having raised the issue with DSI, which said it was still calculating the proposed charges. He urged the company to disclose its fee structure soon so exporters could factor the additional costs into their operating budgets.

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FINI has not proposed a benchmark fee, he said, noting that export-related operating costs vary between companies. Any charge should take into account expenses that exporters already incur to conduct international trade, he added.

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