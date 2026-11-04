Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent

Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (second-left), Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo during a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) press conference on Nov. 3, 2026. (JP/Deni Ghifari)

F inance Minister Suahasil Nazara has projected that this year’s gross domestic product growth will touch 5.4 to 5.5 percent, in line with the state budget plan.

The minister unveiled the projection in a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) press conference on Tuesday, calling the outlook “strong”.

The GDP target set in the 2026 state budget is 5.4 percent, and growth in the first half of the year averaged 5.45 percent.

“Support comes from the economy, [from] domestic economic activities. The state budget itself keeps functioning as a shock absorber; stimulus for the public keeps rolling. We have also been taking measures to stabilize food and energy prices all this time,” said Suahasil.

He refused to delve into a deeper elaboration, noting that Statistics Indonesia (BPS) would release its third quarter GDP report this Thursday.

Suahasil said the government expected investment to “grow strongly” by virtue of downstream industrial development.

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The GDP reports for the first half of this year show that gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) grew 5.96 and 6.87 percent year-on-year, respectively, in the first and second quarter.