The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Google unveils $15b data center investment in Malaysia

Malaysia accounts for more than half of under-construction data center capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

AFP
Kuala Lumpur
Wed, November 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A pedestrian walks by a sign at Google headquarters on Feb. 4, 2026, in Mountain View, California, United States. A pedestrian walks by a sign at Google headquarters on Feb. 4, 2026, in Mountain View, California, United States. (AFP/Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

G

oogle announced plans on Wednesday to invest US$15 billion in Malaysia over the next two years to build data centers and other infrastructure as demand booms for artificial intelligence services.

The country is Southeast Asia's fastest growing hub for new data centers, warehouse-like buildings crammed with servers that can train and run AI tools such as chatbots and image generators.

"Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic digital economies, driven by 99 percent internet penetration and rapid AI adoption across government agencies, businesses, and consumers," the US tech giant said in a statement.

It said the $15 billion investment will be made "over the next two years (2027 to 2028)", expanding on a $2 billion investment announced in 2024.

AI data centers require large amounts of electricity, placing increased pressure on grids often still reliant on fossil fuels, and, in many cases, water to cool down hot computing equipment.

A backlash is growing worldwide against their environmental impact, and there are also concerns over noise, pollution, their appearance and how many jobs the facilities actually create.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Google pledged Wednesday that its data center campuses in Malaysian industrial zones would be "energy-efficient".

The company said it would work to "bolster local water security, and add more than one gigawatt of clean energy capacity" to the national grid.

"Once operational, the facilities are projected to sustain more than 9,000 local jobs per year, with wages averaging 45 percent above the national median," it added.

Malaysia accounts for more than half of under-construction data center capacity among Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to market intelligence firm DC Byte.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Malaysia's economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2026, partly encouraged by data center activity.

But by 2035, data centers are forecast to swallow up one-third of Malaysia's total energy consumption, the deputy prime minister told parliament in July.

The government said at that time it would only approve data center projects after ensuring sufficient energy and water supply capacity.

In October, a Finnish authority ordered work on two of Google's data center sites in the country halted until mandatory environmental impact assessments have been completed.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

When diplomacy loses its place in policymaking 

Forum calls for ethical AI development 

Haze crisis debate heats up ahead of ASEAN summit

Kilometer-long queues, traffic jams as fuel shortages hit Bali

Can Central Java afford the water cost of AI?

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in Business

 View more
A pedestrian walks by a sign at Google headquarters on Feb. 4, 2026, in Mountain View, California, United States.
Tech

Google unveils $15b data center investment in Malaysia
A vehicle moves past stacks of cargo containers on July 7 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta
Regulations

Exporters wary of Danantara’s commodity export fees
Financial Services Authority (OJK) chief Friderica Widyasari Dewi (left), Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (second-left), Bank Indonesia Governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) chairman Anggto Abimanyu pose for a photo during a Financial System Stability Committee (KSSK) press conference on Nov. 3, 2026.
Economy

Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit (left), Bima Setiawan (right) who is the younger brother of BNPB chief Suharyanto, and private-sector figure Syifa Nrika Ghifarian (second left) walk in detainee vests after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2026). The KPK has detained five suspects in an alleged corruption case at BNPB, uncovered through a sting operation.
Editorial

Graft reform at a crossroads
A resident points to damage by a cold lava flow from Mount Semeru along the Glidik River, which destroyed seven houses and collapsed a 150-meter section of road, in Purorejo village, Lumajang regency, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Water-bombing helicopter crash kills one in Central Kalimantan
Tech

Google unveils $15b data center investment in Malaysia
Politics

Gibran in limbo as House mulls response
Regulations

Exporters wary of Danantara’s commodity export fees
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

Americas

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle
Economy

Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent
Academia

Letter to the editor: Senior Myanmar diplomat responds
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.